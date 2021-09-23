checkAd

CAR Inc's Gathers Fresh Steam as Upgraded Services Boost Investoroptimism

Autor: Accesswire
23.09.2021, 08:30  |  35   |   |   

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / CAR Inc. In Autumn,a perfect time for a ride CAR Inc, China's leading auto rental service provider, is embarking on a new journey. The company launched a new promotional event in early September …

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / CAR Inc. In Autumn,a perfect time for a ride CAR Inc, China's leading auto rental service provider, is embarking on a new journey. The company launched a new promotional event in early September with themes about new cars, new membership, new cities and new free deposits -in a bid to offer its customers with brand-new service experience.

To consolidate its leadership , CAR Inc has taken a series of consumer-centric actions this year, from expanding the fleet size to improving user-friendly experience. With the support of its new shareholders after completing privatization in early July，CAR Inc has accelerated its pace of readjusting its business strategy and is eager to conduct more operational moves to surprise the market.

China's car rental market is experiencing a new round of recovery as the spread of COVID-19 pandemic is generally in control, and the whole sector is expected to usher into a new era of rapid growth after experiencing the exploration and start-up periods. Analysys, a Beijing-based market research consultancy, estimated that the size of China's car rental market will amounted to 84.92 billion RMB in 2021, up 32.8 percent on a yearly basis. The volume is expected to top 100 billion RMB to reach 106.156 billion RMB till 2022, soaring 25 percent over 2021.

As a leading company in this sector, CAR Inc is also catering to the consumption preference and personalized demand of the generation Z, or Gen Z, to seize the best opportunity for achieving rapid and sustainable development in the car rental sector. In the meantime, the improved industry environment is also promoting the recovery of CAR Inc's business performance.

News services create business boom in the industry.

Since its privatization, CAR Inc has adopted a number of measures to enhance its market share. As a leading company in the car rental market, the company has built a strong presence with business coverage in a large number of cities across China, and owns a considerable amount of vehicles. According to the corporate data as the first half of 2021, CAR Inc has become the first and only domestic car rental company with over 10 million consumers.

With the new promotional event on new cars, new membership, new cities and free deposits, these comprehensive transitions strongly show that company has not only upgraded service content, enriched users' experience, and lowered their rental threshold, but also highlighted its determination of providing more customized services to both business clients and private customers.

