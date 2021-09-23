checkAd

BIKE24 decides to buy back shares

DGAP-News: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
BIKE24 decides to buy back shares

23.09.2021 / 08:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Dresden, Germany, 23 September 2021 - The Management Board of Bike24 Holding AG (the "Company"), with the consent of the Supervisory Board, has resolved to buy back own shares of the Company (ISIN: DE000A3CQ7F4) for a total maximum purchase price (excluding incidental costs) of up to EUR 425,000.00 and a maximum volume of up to 17,000 shares (approx. 0.04% of the registered share capital) on the stock exchange (the "Share Buy-Back Program"). The Share Buy-Back Program is implemented in accordance with the provisions of section 71 para. 1 no. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The buy-back via Xetra trading of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will begin on 23 September 2021 and may be conducted until the end of 1 October 2021. The shares bought back shall be offered to employees of the Company or entities affiliated with the Company as a one-time bonus in connection with the listing of the Company.

The acquisition of own shares by way of the Share Buy-Back Program will be carried out by a credit institution. To the extent it is intended to repurchase shares of the Company during a closed period within the meaning of Art. 19(11) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of April 16, 2014 or during a period in which the Company has decided to delay the public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17(4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of April 16, 2014, the Company has instructed the credit institution to execute such repurchases. The credit institution will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of the shares of the Company, observing the contractual obligations, independently of and without any influence from the Company within the meaning of Art. 4(2) lit. b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of March 8, 2016. Insofar, the Company will not exercise any influence over the credit institution's decisions.

DGAP-News: BIKE24 beschließt Aktienrückkauf
