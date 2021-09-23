Asetek Valuation Range Midpoint Cut to NOK 70 from NOK 156 at SEB
(PLX AI) – Asetek valuation range midpoint cut to NOK 70 from NOK 156 at SEB after the company severely cut its outlook yesterday.Asetek is in a perfect storm: the Delta variant outbreak has shut its Chinese contract manufacturer while freight and …
(PLX AI) – Asetek valuation range midpoint cut to NOK 70 from NOK 156 at SEB after the company severely cut its outlook yesterday.Asetek is in a perfect storm: the Delta variant outbreak has shut its Chinese contract manufacturer while freight and …
- (PLX AI) – Asetek valuation range midpoint cut to NOK 70 from NOK 156 at SEB after the company severely cut its outlook yesterday.
- Asetek is in a perfect storm: the Delta variant outbreak has shut its Chinese contract manufacturer while freight and component costs rise, SEB said
- These are short-term impacts with long-term fundamentals in its G&E business remaining intact. However, Asetek’s plan to exit its established Datacenter business came as a shock to us and to the market, SEB said
- The Datacenter exit removes NOK 45 per share from the valuation, SEB said
- SEB covers Asetek as commissioned research; therefore it does not assign it a buy/hold/sell rating
Asetek Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare