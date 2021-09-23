Asetek Valuation Range Midpoint Cut to NOK 70 from NOK 156 at SEB Autor: PLX AI | 23.09.2021, 08:34 | 33 | 0 | 0 23.09.2021, 08:34 | (PLX AI) – Asetek valuation range midpoint cut to NOK 70 from NOK 156 at SEB after the company severely cut its outlook yesterday.Asetek is in a perfect storm: the Delta variant outbreak has shut its Chinese contract manufacturer while freight and … (PLX AI) – Asetek valuation range midpoint cut to NOK 70 from NOK 156 at SEB after the company severely cut its outlook yesterday.Asetek is in a perfect storm: the Delta variant outbreak has shut its Chinese contract manufacturer while freight and … (PLX AI) – Asetek valuation range midpoint cut to NOK 70 from NOK 156 at SEB after the company severely cut its outlook yesterday.

Asetek is in a perfect storm: the Delta variant outbreak has shut its Chinese contract manufacturer while freight and component costs rise, SEB said

These are short-term impacts with long-term fundamentals in its G&E business remaining intact. However, Asetek’s plan to exit its established Datacenter business came as a shock to us and to the market, SEB said

The Datacenter exit removes NOK 45 per share from the valuation, SEB said

SEB covers Asetek as commissioned research; therefore it does not assign it a buy/hold/sell rating



