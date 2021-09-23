Inventiva completes sale of $30 million through its ATM program to existing and new specialized institutional investors

Sale performed at a price of $14.40 per new ADS1 , without a discount to the volume weighted average price of the Company's ADS over the last trading day

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), September 23, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need in the areas of fibrosis, lysosomal storage disorders and oncology, today announced that it has completed sales of 2,083,334 of American Depositary Shares ("ADS") pursuant to the Company's ATM program established on August 2, 2021 (the "ATM Sales"), through Jefferies LLC ("Jefferies"), acting as sales agent. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of the Company.

In the ATM Sales, an aggregate of 2,083,334 new ADSs and the same number of underlying new ordinary shares (the "New Shares") have been issued to existing and new specialized institutional investors through a capital increase without shareholders’ preferential subscription rights under the provisions of Article L. 225-138 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and pursuant to the 20th resolution adopted by the annual general meeting of shareholders held on April 16, 2021 at a price of $14.40 per new ADS, without a discount to the volume weighted average price of the Company's ADS over the last trading day and representing a discount of 3% to the volume weighted average price of the Company's ordinary shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris ("Euronext") over the last trading day (i.e., 12.66 euros) (based on today's U.S. dollar euro exchange rate, as published by the European Central Bank). The New Shares will represent 5.1% of the share capital of the Company upon completion of the transaction.

It is anticipated that the settlement and delivery of the New Shares will take place on September 27, 2021. They will be admitted to trading on Euronext and the issued ADSs will trade on Nasdaq.

A shelf registration statement on Form F-3, including a base prospectus relating to Inventiva's securities and a sales agreement prospectus relating to the ATM program, was filed with the SEC on August 2, 2021 and became effective on August 6, 2021. Prospective investors should read the base prospectus and the accompanying sales agreement prospectus, together with the documents incorporated by reference therein. Prospective investors may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, a copy of the base prospectus supplement and accompanying sales agreement prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022 or by telephone at (877) 821 - 7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com .