PVA Crystal Growing Systems GmbH receives the Supplier Award 2019/2020 from Siltronic AG

PVA Crystal Growing Systems GmbH receives the Supplier Award 2019/2020 from Siltronic AG

PVA Crystal Growing Systems GmbH receives the Supplier Award 2019/2020 from Siltronic AG

PVA Crystal Growing Systems GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of PVA TePla AG (ISIN DE0007461006) has been awarded the Supplier Award 2021 for 2019/2020 by Siltronic AG. With this award, Siltronic annually honours suppliers for above-average performance and cooperation in a spirit of partnership, particularly in the areas of quality, technology and product availability.

"We are delighted to receive this award from Siltronic, the world's leading silicon wafer manufacturer for the semiconductor industry. It is both an award and an obligation to continue to provide our customer with high-quality crystal growing systems," says Dr Andreas Mühe, Chief Technology Officer of PVA TePla AG and Managing Director of PVA Crystal Growing Systems GmbH.

