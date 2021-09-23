DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous PVA Crystal Growing Systems GmbH receives the Supplier Award 2019/2020 from Siltronic AG 23.09.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PVA Crystal Growing Systems GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of PVA TePla AG (ISIN DE0007461006) has been awarded the Supplier Award 2021 for 2019/2020 by Siltronic AG. With this award, Siltronic annually honours suppliers for above-average performance and cooperation in a spirit of partnership, particularly in the areas of quality, technology and product availability.

"We are delighted to receive this award from Siltronic, the world's leading silicon wafer manufacturer for the semiconductor industry. It is both an award and an obligation to continue to provide our customer with high-quality crystal growing systems," says Dr Andreas Mühe, Chief Technology Officer of PVA TePla AG and Managing Director of PVA Crystal Growing Systems GmbH.



Contact:

Dr. Gert Fisahn

Investor Relations

Phone: +49(0)641/68690-400

mailto:gert.fisahn@pvatepla.com

23.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: PVA TePla AG Im Westpark 10-12 35435 Wettenberg Germany Phone: 0641/686900 Fax: 0641/68690800 E-mail: info@pvatepla.com Internet: www.pvatepla.com ISIN: DE0007461006 WKN: 746100 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1235366

End of News DGAP News Service

1235366 23.09.2021