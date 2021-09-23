checkAd

KVH Provides Global VSAT Connectivity to A.M. Nomikos Vessels and Crew

Nova Electronics is managing the rollout of KVH VSAT equipment and services on the vessels

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced today that leading Greek shipmanager A.M. Nomikos has chosen KVH AgilePlans to provide VSAT connectivity for crew welfare and vessel operations. The expert technical team at Nova Electronics, KVH’s service partner in Greece, has installed TracPhone V7-HTS antennas on three Nomikos vessels to date and is expected to continue the rollout of KVH’s AgilePlans service on additional vessels within the fleet in the coming months.

“Crew welfare is very important to our company, and we expect the fast data speeds of the KVH systems and the reliable HTS network will be a great benefit to our seafarers and our shipping operations,” says Yiannis Sofianidis, IT Director for A.M. Nomikos. “The installation of the equipment was smooth and easy.”

“KVH AgilePlans is a terrific choice for Nomikos because it includes everything the vessel operator needs in one monthly fee, meaning the vessels get the most advanced satcom system and network without having a CAPEX outlay,” says Altana Foukala, sales manager for the communications division of Nova Electronics. “KVH understands the commercial maritime industry and its challenges and that’s why the KVH AgilePlans program is so successful.”

The Nomikos vessels have chosen KVH’s TracPhone V7-HTS, a 60 cm Ku-band satellite communications antenna designed to deliver data speeds as fast as 10 Mbps down/3 Mbps up. The V7-HTS is available with a dual-channel configuration enabling simultaneous high-speed and unlimited-use data channels; this feature provides flexibility for crew and operations on the vessel ensuring all bandwidth needs are met. The Nomikos vessels will also use Iridium Certus as a backup companion solution with the KVH system.

KVH AgilePlans is a Connectivity as a Service (CaaS) subscription-based model offering a comprehensive solution for maritime satellite communications. Without a costly capital outlay, the AgilePlans service eliminates barriers to upgrading to VSAT or switching from a competitor. It includes high-speed connectivity with unlimited email and texting via KVH’s mini-VSAT BroadbandSM HTS network, TracPhone HTS-series hardware, installation in as many as 4,000 ports and locations, cybersecurity protection, NEWSlink print and TV news content, KVH OneCare maintenance, and no long-term commitment, all for one monthly fee.

