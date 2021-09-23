checkAd

Allarity Therapeutics and Lonza Collaborate to Manufacture Dovitinib, a Renal Cell Carcinoma Candidate

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 09:00  |  22   |   |   

 

  • Integrated solution for process development and manufacturing of drug substance and drug product will facilitate the advancement of clinical development
  • The agreement meets Allarity’s needs for current and future commercial production of dovitinib and will support the Company’s planned NDA filing in 2021

Basel, Switzerland and Hoersholm, Denmark, 23 September 2021 – Allarity Therapeutics A/S, a clinical-stage precision medicine company actively advancing a pipeline of in-licensed oncology therapeutics for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers, and Lonza, a CDMO partner to the biopharma industry, today announced an agreement to develop and manufacture dovitinib. The agreement aims to commence manufacturing of dovitinib in 2022 to meet Allarity’s projected needs for bringing dovitinib to market following anticipated regulatory approvals.

Dovitinib represents Allarity’s most advanced clinical asset, targeting metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) with possible use in other indications, such as liver cancer, breast cancer and various solid tumors. This pan-tyrosine kinase inhibitor targets fibroblast growth factor receptor, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor and other receptor tyrosine kinases.

Steve Carchedi, CEO, Allarity commented: “Entering this agreement with Lonza is an important step in our long-term preparations to take dovitinib towards commercialization. Allarity now has a robust agreement covering the production and ongoing supply of dovitinib that we will need in the years to come.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Lonza will leverage its capabilities for commercial manufacturing of small-molecules and oral solid dosage forms to provide Allarity with cGMP compliant drug product supply and regulatory support towards commercialization. Allarity will leverage Lonza’s global network, technical capabilities, and integrated solution covering both drug substance and drug product. The drug substance manufacturing and particle size reduction by micronization will be performed at Lonza’s facility in Visp (CH). The drug product manufacturing will take place at the Tampa, FL (US) facility.

Christian Dowdeswell, VP and Global Head, Commercial Development – Small Molecules, Lonza, added: “Our collaboration with Allarity Therapeutics demonstrates our commitment to supporting companies with their development pipeline. Our unique and comprehensive set of capabilities supporting drug substance through to drug product development and manufacturing enable Allarity to focus on dovitinib commercialization.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allarity Therapeutics and Lonza Collaborate to Manufacture Dovitinib, a Renal Cell Carcinoma Candidate   Integrated solution for process development and manufacturing of drug substance and drug product will facilitate the advancement of clinical developmentThe agreement meets Allarity’s needs for current and future commercial production of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Net Asset Value(s)
Four teams make the cut for finals of Pinduoduo’s Smart Agriculture Competition
Correction: Form 8.3 - National Express Group PLC
Comment on news
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - John Laing Group plc
Enovix Achieves Major Milestones: U.S.-Based Factory Produces First Battery Cells Off Its Automated Manufacturing Line and Ships ...
iMedia Signs Agreement to Acquire 123tv, the Leading Auction-Driven TV Retailer in Germany
Workhorse Group Provides Update on Review of Operating and Commercialization Plans
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...