Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sumo Group Plc

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:



Investec Bank plc





(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:



Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



Sumo Group plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:







Investec is Joint Broker



to Sumo Group plc

d) Date dealing undertaken:



22nd September 2021



