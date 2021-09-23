Continental Guidance Is Too Optimistic, Bank of America Says in Downgrade Autor: PLX AI | 23.09.2021, 09:20 | 13 | 0 | 0 23.09.2021, 09:20 | (PLX AI) – Continental's guidance for sales and earnings is too optimistic given the lower automotive market forecasts from IHS Markit, analysts at Bank of America said.Continental cut to neutral from buy, price target cut to EUR 105 from EUR 146 at … (PLX AI) – Continental's guidance for sales and earnings is too optimistic given the lower automotive market forecasts from IHS Markit, analysts at Bank of America said.Continental cut to neutral from buy, price target cut to EUR 105 from EUR 146 at … (PLX AI) – Continental's guidance for sales and earnings is too optimistic given the lower automotive market forecasts from IHS Markit, analysts at Bank of America said.

Continental cut to neutral from buy, price target cut to EUR 105 from EUR 146 at BofA

The Vitesco spin-off was positive and it increases the focus on Continental's core competencies, but in the short-term the lower global automotive forecasts will affect the company in all its segments, BofA said

NOTE: French car parts maker Faurecia cut its sales and margin guidance this morning due to the lower IHS forecasts Continental Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



