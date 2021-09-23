checkAd

OPEN Health Acquires ARK

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN Health has today announced the acquisition of London-based agency ARK. ARK has a unique approach to delivering data-driven, digital-first creative campaigns. Integrating the ARK business with the OPEN Health Group further strengthens our global creative, digital-first resources, and our ability to offer our global clients measurable omnichannel campaigns.

OPEN Health brings together deep scientific knowledge, global understanding, and broad specialist expertise to support our clients in improving health outcomes and patient wellbeing. (PRNewsfoto/OPEN Health)

In terms of scale, the acquisition means OPEN Health will now consist of 875+ people in 16 locations across 6 different countries including the USA, UK, The Netherlands, Germany, India and China.

Dominic Marchant, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of ARK, said, "Over the past three years, we have proudly grown both the core ARK business and the ARK Comms sister agency to ensure clients receive data-driven campaigns where digital is truly integrated. In joining OPEN Health, we are significantly expanding our geographical reach and will be able to work with the expert in-house digital team to deliver a wider range of omnichannel creative services to our clients. We very much look forward to working with the OPEN Health management and Amulet teams to contribute to the long-term growth of OPEN Health."

Rob Barker, CEO at OPEN Health comments, "We are delighted to welcome ARK into the OPEN Health family – this is a strategic acquisition to enhance our already excellent creative and digital capabilities, further supporting our unique range of offerings and opportunities for innovation to support industry change and growth."

OPEN Health is a portfolio company of Amulet Capital Partners, LP, a US-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare sector.

About OPEN Health

OPEN Health brings together deep scientific knowledge, global understanding, and broad specialist expertise to support our clients in improving health outcomes and patient wellbeing. We are united as one flexible organization, harnessing the power of the collective to solve complex challenges. For more information on OPEN Health, please visit www.openhealthgroup.com. 

About ARK

ARK is the first data-driven, digital-first creative agency in healthcare. ARK takes the traditional creative approach to advertising, medical communications and PR and adds data to help sharpen its effectiveness. From brand strategy through to implementation, ARK builds omnichannel campaigns. ARK Comms was founded a year after ARK launched and specialises in developing human-centred health and medical communications, again with a data-driven, digital-first mindset.

For further information on ARK, visit www.ARK.agency or ARK Comms, visit www.ARKcomms.agency.

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586361/OH_Logo_Main_Logo.jpg 




