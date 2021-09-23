checkAd

Share Buyback Transaction Details September 16 - September 22, 2021

September 23, 2021 - Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 56,042 of its own ordinary shares in the period from September 16, 2021, up to and including September 22, 2021, for €5.4 million and at an average share price of €96.55.

These repurchases are part of the share buyback program announced on February 24, 2021, under which we intend to repurchase shares for up to €350 million during 2021.

The cumulative amounts repurchased to date under this program are as follows:

Share Buyback 2021

Period Cumulative shares repurchased in period Total consideration
(€ million) 		Average share price
(€)
2021 to date 3,515,156 267.4 76.06

For the period starting August 5, 2021, up to and including November 1, 2021, we have engaged a third party to execute €70 million of buybacks on our behalf, within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and the company’s Articles of Association.

Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.                                                     
Further information is available on our website:

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

