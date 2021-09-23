Lonza to Collaborate with Allarity Therapeutics to Manufacture Dovitinib
- (PLX AI) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S, a Danish clinical-stage precision medicine company actively advancing a pipeline of in-licensed oncology therapeutics for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers, and Lonza today announced an agreement to develop and manufacture dovitinib.
- The agreement aims to commence manufacturing of dovitinib in 2022 to meet Allarity’s projected needs for bringing dovitinib to market following anticipated regulatory approvals
- Planned NDA filing in 2021
