Lonza to Collaborate with Allarity Therapeutics to Manufacture Dovitinib

(PLX AI) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S, a Danish clinical-stage precision medicine company actively advancing a pipeline of in-licensed oncology therapeutics for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers, and Lonza today announced an agreement to develop and manufacture dovitinib.

The agreement aims to commence manufacturing of dovitinib in 2022 to meet Allarity’s projected needs for bringing dovitinib to market following anticipated regulatory approvals

