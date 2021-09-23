Rheinmetall Sees Hydrogen Sales Potential EUR 150-250 Million in Short Term Autor: PLX AI | 23.09.2021, 10:03 | 43 | 0 | 0 23.09.2021, 10:03 | (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall sees sales potential for fuel cell system components of between €150 million and €250 million in the short term.Says has booked orders in this field with a lifetime value of around €50 million in recent monthsRheinmetall will … (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall sees sales potential for fuel cell system components of between €150 million and €250 million in the short term.Says has booked orders in this field with a lifetime value of around €50 million in recent monthsRheinmetall will … (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall sees sales potential for fuel cell system components of between €150 million and €250 million in the short term.

Says has booked orders in this field with a lifetime value of around €50 million in recent months

Rheinmetall will establish a high-performance technology and industrialization centre for mobile and stationary hydrogen technology applications at its Neuss site

Along with the safe generation and distribution of hydrogen as well as data security for hydrogen infrastructure, the prime focus will be on fuel cell systems



