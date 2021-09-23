checkAd

Rheinmetall Sees Hydrogen Sales Potential EUR 150-250 Million in Short Term

(PLX AI) – Rheinmetall sees sales potential for fuel cell system components of between €150 million and €250 million in the short term.Says has booked orders in this field with a lifetime value of around €50 million in recent monthsRheinmetall will …

  • (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall sees sales potential for fuel cell system components of between €150 million and €250 million in the short term.
  • Says has booked orders in this field with a lifetime value of around €50 million in recent months
  • Rheinmetall will establish a high-performance technology and industrialization centre for mobile and stationary hydrogen technology applications at its Neuss site
  • Along with the safe generation and distribution of hydrogen as well as data security for hydrogen infrastructure, the prime focus will be on fuel cell systems
