23.09.2021 - Exasol remains undefeated against its competitors in its peer groups in BARC's The Data Management Survey 22

Exasol achieves 26 top-rankings in its peer groups "Analytical Database Products" and "Data Warehouse Technologies"

London, UK - September 23, 2021 - Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, achieved 26 top-rankings and five leading positions in its two peer groups in The Data Management Survey 22, an annual Software Survey conducted by BARC (Business Application Research Center). For the second consecutive year, Exasol dominates the competition in both peer groups it was scored in, scoring well above average for all KPIs, and maintaining a perfect recommend score.

All users reportedly chose the Exasol database because of its convincing performance. In addition, a further two-thirds (67 percent) chose Exasol because of its ease of use for technical users. This is in comparison to a score of only 36 percent for the average data management tool. Not only did Exasol excel in the technical KPIs, but it also has top ratings in the Support Quality KPI within its peer groups.

"Exasol achieved an outstanding set of results in The Data Management Survey 22. User ratings of the Exasol database were well above average in all KPIs. Exasol is a really strong performer and leads the pack in both the Data Warehouse Technologies and Analytical Database Products peer groups. Overall, Exasol achieved 26 top rankings across its two peer groups and was awarded a 10/10 rating in five KPIs. Very impressive," said Timm Grosser, Senior Analyst Data & Analytics at BARC and author of the study. "Exasol has ranked impressively well in all the key areas and 100 percent of users surveyed would recommend its high-performance analytics database to others."