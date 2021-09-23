Arne Treinies new CFO and Managing Director of AMSilk GmbH

DGAP-News: AMSilk GmbH / Key word(s): Personnel

Planegg, September 23rd, 2021 - AMSilk GmbH, the world's first industrial supplier of synthetic silk biopolymers, announced today that Arne Treinies (39), an experienced Finance Executive, has joined the company's leadership team as Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director as of September 1st, 2021.



Arne Treinies studied International Economics and Business Sciences in Innsbruck, Austria and Guadalajara, Mexico, followed by a Master in Finance at ESCP Europe (Madrid/London). He started of his career at Ernst & Young working on Audit engagements in various industries with a focus on Private Equity clients before joining the Transaction Advisory Practice later on. In 2012, Arne joined the Boston Consulting Group, working on commercial due diligence and M&A projects.

After gathering experience in strategy consulting, he held positions as CFO of E-commerce platform Shirtinator AG, Munich, and biogas trader Landwärme Group, Munich, where he implemented Finance structures and processes.

In 2019, Arne was appointed CFO of Invincible Brands Group, Berlin, a PE-based E-Commerce brand incubator with 8 consumer brands, 14 entities and €150M in D2C sales. In 2020, Arne successfully contributed to the partial integration of the Berlin-based startup to publicly listed



Regarding his new position at AMSilk Arne Treinies says: "AMSilk's unique technology and its high-performance bio-based products have the potential to disrupt a number of industries and enhance the decarbonization push strongly needed. I am thrilled to join AMSilk during these exciting times and support the team on the challenges ahead."



Ulrich Scherbel, CEO of AMSilk, adds: "We are very pleased to have Arne Treinies on board as CFO. His broad experience in consulting, start-ups and as CFO of larger companies will be of great value to AMSilk in our industrial scale-up process."



Chairman of the Board, Dr. Wolfgang Colberg, welcomed Arne on board of AMSilk: "Arne is the right person to push the scale-up of AMSilk with excellence in finance and in supply chain. We wish him great success."





About AMSilk

AMSilk GmbH is the world's first industrial supplier of vegan silk biopolymers and has its headquarters in Planegg near Munich, Germany. AMSilk's high-performance biopolymers have the unique functional properties of the natural product they are based on. AMSilk offers its innovative range of high-performance Biosteel(R) fibers for textiles and industrial applications worldwide and has announced collaborations and partnerships with world leading brands like



For further information please contact:



AMSilk GmbH

Anja Kehl

Tel: +49 (0)89 57 95 393-62

