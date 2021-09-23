checkAd

DGAP-News Arne Treinies new CFO and Managing Director of AMSilk GmbH

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.09.2021, 10:18  |  36   |   |   

DGAP-News: AMSilk GmbH / Key word(s): Personnel
Arne Treinies new CFO and Managing Director of AMSilk GmbH

23.09.2021 / 10:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Planegg, September 23rd, 2021 - AMSilk GmbH, the world's first industrial supplier of synthetic silk biopolymers, announced today that Arne Treinies (39), an experienced Finance Executive, has joined the company's leadership team as Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director as of September 1st, 2021.
 
Arne Treinies studied International Economics and Business Sciences in Innsbruck, Austria and Guadalajara, Mexico, followed by a Master in Finance at ESCP Europe (Madrid/London). He started of his career at Ernst & Young working on Audit engagements in various industries with a focus on Private Equity clients before joining the Transaction Advisory Practice later on. In 2012, Arne joined the Boston Consulting Group, working on commercial due diligence and M&A projects.
After gathering experience in strategy consulting, he held positions as CFO of E-commerce platform Shirtinator AG, Munich, and biogas trader Landwärme Group, Munich, where he implemented Finance structures and processes.
In 2019, Arne was appointed CFO of Invincible Brands Group, Berlin, a PE-based E-Commerce brand incubator with 8 consumer brands, 14 entities and €150M in D2C sales. In 2020, Arne successfully contributed to the partial integration of the Berlin-based startup to publicly listed Henkel Group.

Regarding his new position at AMSilk Arne Treinies says: "AMSilk's unique technology and its high-performance bio-based products have the potential to disrupt a number of industries and enhance the decarbonization push strongly needed. I am thrilled to join AMSilk during these exciting times and support the team on the challenges ahead."

Ulrich Scherbel, CEO of AMSilk, adds: "We are very pleased to have Arne Treinies on board as CFO. His broad experience in consulting, start-ups and as CFO of larger companies will be of great value to AMSilk in our industrial scale-up process."

Chairman of the Board, Dr. Wolfgang Colberg, welcomed Arne on board of AMSilk: "Arne is the right person to push the scale-up of AMSilk with excellence in finance and in supply chain. We wish him great success."


About AMSilk
AMSilk GmbH is the world's first industrial supplier of vegan silk biopolymers and has its headquarters in Planegg near Munich, Germany. AMSilk's high-performance biopolymers have the unique functional properties of the natural product they are based on. AMSilk offers its innovative range of high-performance Biosteel(R) fibers for textiles and industrial applications worldwide and has announced collaborations and partnerships with world leading brands like Adidas and Airbus. The organic high-performance material can be used in multiple ways, and is suited for medical devices as well as for personal care products. AMSilk high-performance biopolymers give such products unique properties. Among other things, the polymers are biocompatible, safe and robust. AMSilk invites you to discover more at www.amsilk.com.

www.amsilk.com

For further information please contact:

AMSilk GmbH
Anja Kehl
Tel: +49 (0)89 57 95 393-62
E-mail: pr@amsilk.com

23.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1235476  23.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235476&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Arne Treinies new CFO and Managing Director of AMSilk GmbH DGAP-News: AMSilk GmbH / Key word(s): Personnel Arne Treinies new CFO and Managing Director of AMSilk GmbH 23.09.2021 / 10:18 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Planegg, September 23rd, 2021 - AMSilk GmbH, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces comprehensive bond buyback to optimize its debt schedule
DGAP-News: Tryp Therapeutics stellt IND-Antrag auf klinische Studie der Phase 2a zu Essstörungen
DGAP-Adhoc: Schneider Electric Investment AG konkretisiert Übertragungsverlangen und legt Barabfindung für ...
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 27 MW from Poland
DGAP-News: DEWB erzielt Halbjahresergebnis von 8,2 Mio. EUR
DGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting
DGAP-Adhoc: Schneider Electric Investment AG specifies transfer request and determines cash compensation for ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SoP CONFIRMATION ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals schließt über 8.500 m umfassendes ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: GRIFOLS, S.A.
DGAP-News: PAION AG GIBT START EINER ZULASSUNGSRELEVANTEN STUDIE FÜR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO(R)) IN DER ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement