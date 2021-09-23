Jungheinrich Gets Warehouse Automation Order in Poland
(PLX AI) – Jungheinrich gets automation solution order from Coca-Cola HBC at its Radzymin plant in Poland.The new warehouse system expands the existing facility and offers state-of-the-art technologySome construction measures will be completed …
- (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich gets automation solution order from Coca-Cola HBC at its Radzymin plant in Poland.
- The new warehouse system expands the existing facility and offers state-of-the-art technology
- Some construction measures will be completed during ongoing operations
- Commissioning is planned for 2022
