Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Jungheinrich Gets Warehouse Automation Order in Poland (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich gets automation solution order from Coca-Cola HBC at its Radzymin plant in Poland.The new warehouse system expands the existing facility and offers state-of-the-art technologySome construction measures will be completed …



