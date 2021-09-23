checkAd

The Gunnebo Group appoints Sacha de La Noë as new President of Gunnebo Entrance Control

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 10:28  |  35   |   |   

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gunnebo Group CEO Stefan Syrèn has together with the Board of Directors appointed Sacha de la Noë as new President of Gunnebo Entrance Control. Sacha de la Noë will take up the position from early October. He succeeds Robert Hermans, who left the Group in May.

Sacha de La Noë has a proven track record within Gunnebo and the Entrance Control Business. During his previous 15 years at Gunnebo he successfully managed multiple leadership roles across Gunnebo's Business Units and regions, before becoming CEO of SHV Energy China, which he now is leaving to drive Gunnebo Entrance Control exciting growth journey ahead. 

I am pleased to appoint Sacha de La Noë as the new President of Gunnebo Entrance Control. Gunnebo is on a transformation journey going from regional structure to a Business Unit structure by developing three independent Business Units. Sacha has wide experience driving profound change. In his role as President of Entrance Control, our fastest growing Business Unit, he will focus on business growth, customer centric innovation and transformation.", says Stefan Syrén, CEO and President of the Gunnebo Group.

I welcome Sacha de La Noë to the Gunnebo Group, and his profound experience in the Entrance Control business, driving innovation, performance and efficiency. He is a valuable contribution to the Gunnebo Group", says Håkan Karlsson, Chairman of the Board.

Sacha de la Noë will be a member of the Gunnebo Group Executive Team.

For more information:

Susanne Gerdin

Head of Group Communications
+46 70-146 84 10
media@gunnebo.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gunnebo/r/the-gunnebo-group-appoints-sacha-de-la-noe-as-new-president-of-gunnebo-entrance-control,c3420206

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/gunnebo/i/gunnebo-0099,c2958605

Gunnebo 0099




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Gunnebo Group appoints Sacha de La Noë as new President of Gunnebo Entrance Control GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Gunnebo Group CEO Stefan Syrèn has together with the Board of Directors appointed Sacha de la Noë as new President of Gunnebo Entrance Control. Sacha de la Noë will take up the position from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Royal Caribbean Group Releases 2020 "Seastainability" Report
Maleic Anhydride Market size worth $ 3.45 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 3.24% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Faster than Fast: How OPPO's VOOC Flash Charging turned the smartphone industry on its head
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Vexcel Data Program Enhances Wide Area Capture Program in U.S. and Europe
ITW Performance Polymers launches Superior Wear-resistant Coating, Devcon Wear Guard 300RTC, a ...
BIS Research Publishes Six Market Intelligence Reports for Agriculture and Food Industry During the ...
Infosys to Develop Quantum Computing Capabilities on AWS
Chromatography Market to Reach $15.33 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
CaixaBank, together with fraud prevention start-up Revelock, is developing an artificial ...
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Autohome Investor Day: Strategic Upgrading of Auto Eco Fosters New Growth
Trava.Finance Bolsters Consumer Lending Pools with Increased Support for Seven New Assets
PharmaZell and Novasep enter into exclusive negotiations in new drive to create a technology-driven ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...