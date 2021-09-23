The Gunnebo Group appoints Sacha de La Noë as new President of Gunnebo Entrance Control

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gunnebo Group CEO Stefan Syrèn has together with the Board of Directors appointed Sacha de la Noë as new President of Gunnebo Entrance Control. Sacha de la Noë will take up the position from early October. He succeeds Robert Hermans, who left the Group in May.

Sacha de La Noë has a proven track record within Gunnebo and the Entrance Control Business. During his previous 15 years at Gunnebo he successfully managed multiple leadership roles across Gunnebo's Business Units and regions, before becoming CEO of SHV Energy China, which he now is leaving to drive Gunnebo Entrance Control exciting growth journey ahead.