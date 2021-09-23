checkAd

DGAP-News VTG Aktiengesellschaft: Squeeze-out resolution passed / minority shareholders to receive EUR 88.11 per share

Hamburg, September 23, 2021 - On September 22, 2021, the extraordinary general meeting of VTG Aktiengesellschaft resolved with 99.75 % of the votes cast on the motion of the majority shareholder, Warwick Holding GmbH ("Warwick"), to transfer the shares of the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to itself as majority shareholder in return for an adequate cash compensation in accordance with the provisions of the German Stock Corporation Act (squeeze-out pursuant to section 327a of the German Stock Corporation Act). After the squeeze-out has been entered in the commercial register, the minority shareholders will receive a cash settlement of EUR 88.11 per share from Warwick. The appropriateness of the cash settlement was audited and confirmed by BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as court-appointed expert auditor.

About VTG

Headquartered in Hamburg, VTG Aktiengesellschaft is a global asset owner and logistics company with a strong focus on rail. Besides hiring out rail freight wagons and tank containers, it also provides multimodal logistical services and integrated digital solutions. The company's fleet includes around 94,000 rail freight wagons - mostly tank wagons, intermodal wagons, standard freight wagons and sliding-wall wagons - as well as about 9,000 tank containers.
This diversified service portfolio gives VTG's customers a robust platform for international freight transportation, based on which the company develops made-to-measure logistical solutions for any and every industry. Over many years, VTG has accumulated granular expertise across the entire transport chain - expertise that is now flanked by smart technology. The Group likewise combines a wealth of experience with a specialized knowledge of the transportation of liquid and sensitive goods in particular. Its customers include a plethora of leading companies representing the chemicals, petroleum, automotive and paper industries, agriculture and virtually every other sector besides.
VTG posted revenue of EUR 1,218 million and an operating profit (EBITDA) of EUR 492 million in the 2020 financial year. The Hamburg-based company's subsidiaries and affiliates give it a sizable footprint in Europe, North America, Russia and Asia. Effective December 31, 2020, VTG employed around 2,100 people worldwide.


