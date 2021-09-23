checkAd

Massimo Reynaudo appointed Executive Vice President, UPM Communication Papers

UPM-Kymmene Corporation        Stock Exchange Release (Changes board/management/auditors)        23 September 2021 at 12:00 EEST

Massimo Reynaudo appointed Executive Vice President, UPM Communication Papers

Massimo Reynaudo has been appointed Executive Vice President responsible for UPM Communication Papers Business Area as of 1 October 2021. He will be based in Augsburg, Germany, reporting to Jussi Pesonen, President and CEO of UPM.

Massimo Reynaudo is currently Senior Vice President of UPM Raflatac, responsible for the self-adhesive labels business in Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. He has been in his current role since 2017. Before that he held several senior business positions in Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Massimo holds a Master’s degree in Electronic Engineering specialising in Business Administration. He is an Italian citizen.

"We had many excellent candidates for the role. Massimo’s performance has been exceptional in UPM Raflatac impacting the success of the entire business, and I know him as an energising team leader and a person who delivers. I also believe that cross-business career paths are important for UPM’s future development. Massimo will lead a strong and well-working team in UPM Communication Papers which has had - and continues to have - an important role enabling UPM’s growth and innovations," says Jussi Pesonen.

“At the same time as I welcome Massimo in the new role, I would like to express my warmest thanks to Winfried Schaur who will transfer from UPM Communications Papers to the role of Executive Vice President, Technology as of 1 October 2021. Winfried has been a committed and trustworthy leader with a strong vision on how to run a mature business. He now opens a new chapter with UPM’s biomolecular businesses and technology development.”

UPM Communication Papers
UPM Communication Papers is the world's leading producer of graphic papers, offering an extensive product range for advertising and publishing as well as home and office uses. The high performing papers and service concepts of UPM add value to our customers' businesses, while actively fulfilling demanding environmental and social responsibility criteria. With headquarters in Germany, UPM Communication Papers employs approximately 7,000 people. More about UPM Communication Papers and its products at www.upmpaper.com.

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

