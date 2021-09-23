Massimo Reynaudo appointed Executive Vice President, UPM Communication Papers

Massimo Reynaudo has been appointed Executive Vice President responsible for UPM Communication Papers Business Area as of 1 October 2021. He will be based in Augsburg, Germany, reporting to Jussi Pesonen, President and CEO of UPM.

Massimo Reynaudo is currently Senior Vice President of UPM Raflatac, responsible for the self-adhesive labels business in Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. He has been in his current role since 2017. Before that he held several senior business positions in Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Massimo holds a Master’s degree in Electronic Engineering specialising in Business Administration. He is an Italian citizen.

"We had many excellent candidates for the role. Massimo’s performance has been exceptional in UPM Raflatac impacting the success of the entire business, and I know him as an energising team leader and a person who delivers. I also believe that cross-business career paths are important for UPM’s future development. Massimo will lead a strong and well-working team in UPM Communication Papers which has had - and continues to have - an important role enabling UPM’s growth and innovations," says Jussi Pesonen.

“At the same time as I welcome Massimo in the new role, I would like to express my warmest thanks to Winfried Schaur who will transfer from UPM Communications Papers to the role of Executive Vice President, Technology as of 1 October 2021. Winfried has been a committed and trustworthy leader with a strong vision on how to run a mature business. He now opens a new chapter with UPM’s biomolecular businesses and technology development.”

