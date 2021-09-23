checkAd

DGAP-News HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Outlook is lowered due to significantly reduced market expectations

HELLA outperformed the market in the first quarter, but the company's outlook is lowered due to significantly reduced market expectations for the current fiscal year

- Group sales grow by 9.5 percent to € 1.5 billion in the first fiscal quarter on a preliminary basis; adjusted EBIT rise to € 91 million; adjusted EBIT margin is at 6.2 percent

- Significant decline in global vehicle production forecast as a result of further worsening market bottlenecks; no recovery expected in the second half of the fiscal year

- Sales and earnings forecast lowered against the background of significantly reduced market expectations for the current fiscal year 2021/2022

Lippstadt, 23 September 2021. The internationally positioned automotive supplier HELLA outperformed the market in the first quarter of the fiscal year. Nevertheless, the company's outlook for the current fiscal year 2021/2022 is lowered due to significantly reduced market expectations as a result of further worsening supply bottlenecks, particularly for electronic components. In the first three months of the fiscal year 2021/2022 (1 June to 31 August 2021), HELLA achieved a 9.5 percent increase in sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects to € 1.5 billion (previous year: € 1.3 billion), based on preliminary figures. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (adjusted EBIT) improved to € 91 million in this period (previous year: € 56 million); adjusted EBIT margin was 6.2 percent (previous year: 4.2 percent).

"Even though we again outperformed the market in the first three months, the start of the new fiscal year was very challenging", says HELLA CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach. "Despite full order books, we are increasingly feeling the effects of bottlenecks in global supply and logistics chains, particularly with regard to certain electronic components. Due to pandemic-related production shutdowns at some chip suppliers in Asia, the situation has worsened in recent weeks. As a result, a significant decline in global vehicle production is expected according to the latest forecasts. In addition, the burdens on the cost side are also increasing, due among other things to further rises in material and raw material prices."

