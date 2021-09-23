checkAd

HELLA Cuts Guidance for Sales, EBIT Margin Despite Q1 Outperformance

Autor: PLX AI
23.09.2021, 11:13  |   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – HELLA Outlook FY adjusted revenue cut to EUR 6,000-6,500 million compared to EUR 6,600-6,900 million previously.
  • New outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 5-7% from 8% previously
  • Q1 adjusted revenue EUR 1,500 million
  • Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR 91 million
  • Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 6.2%
  • Sees significant decline in global vehicle production forecast as a result of further worsening market bottlenecks; no recovery expected in the second half of the fiscal year
  • Despite full order books, we are increasingly feeling the effects of bottlenecks in global supply and logistics chains, particularly with regard to certain electronic components, CEO says


