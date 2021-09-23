HELLA Cuts Guidance for Sales, EBIT Margin Despite Q1 Outperformance
(PLX AI) – HELLA Outlook FY adjusted revenue cut to EUR 6,000-6,500 million compared to EUR 6,600-6,900 million previously.
- New outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 5-7% from 8% previously
- Q1 adjusted revenue EUR 1,500 million
- Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR 91 million
- Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 6.2%
- Sees significant decline in global vehicle production forecast as a result of further worsening market bottlenecks; no recovery expected in the second half of the fiscal year
- Despite full order books, we are increasingly feeling the effects of bottlenecks in global supply and logistics chains, particularly with regard to certain electronic components, CEO says
