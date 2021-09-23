checkAd

Geophysics Program Underway at Tokop Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riley Gold Corp. (TSX.V: RLYG) (OTCQB: RLYGF) (“Riley Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that both a ground magnetic survey and gravity survey (collectively the “Geophysical Surveys”) are underway at its Tokop Gold Project (“Tokop”) in Esmerelda County, Nevada.

The new Geophysical Surveys will cover approximately 11 square kilometers (“sqkm”) using ground magnetics and up to 20 sqkm in a gravity survey. The surveys are designed to augment known data at Tokop including: historical and Riley Gold sampling, historical and Riley Gold drilling, and historical geophysical surveys. The goal of this next iterative step is to confirm the high-grade gold intercepts and samples against the model of an intrusive style larger foot-print system. As part of its first drill confirmation program, Riley Gold drilled 12 core holes, of which 3 holes have been released and 9 drill holes remain to be assayed and finalized for release.

“Our maiden drill program (core) was designed to corroborate and expand our knowledge base of the historical drilling (2012/2013) conducted at Tokop. Our initial high-grade gold drill results (of up to 17 grams per tonne (“gpt”) gold) and surface rock samples (of up to 71.73 gpt gold) have confirmed that high grade gold exists at Tokop. The Company’s next iterative phase in the exploration of Tokop’s large project property package includes the current Geophysical Surveys, project mapping and additional surface sampling, and analysis of our first round of drilling results that will lead to the compilation of a geologic model prior to initiating a phase 2 of drilling. Ideally, this added information will help us define the intrusive related system similar to that of Dublin Gulch (Victoria Gold) and Ft. Knox (Kinross),” commented Todd Hilditch, CEO.

The geophysical survey program will consist of both a ground magnetic survey and a gravity survey conducted over much of the current Tokop project area of approximately 21 sq kms. Ground magnetic surveys measure subtle variations in the earth’s magnetic field and help reveal the magnetic susceptibility of the underlying rock formations. While the outcropping intrusive at Tokop is reduced and therefore not particularly magnetic, the historical magnetic survey has revealed the possibility of a buried intrusive below the outcropping monzonite porphyries of the Sylvania Stock. This possibility suggests that a second, later intrusive phase may be responsible for a much larger system of epithermal alteration than can be attributed to the original orogenic mineralization associated with the Sylvania porphyries. Depressed magnetic signatures in intrusive and surrounding sediments can represent areas of altered lithologies, possibly from hydrothermal reaction. Gradients in various models of magnetic data can also provide structural data. The additional survey will enhance the larger project area knowledge for phase 2 drill planning.

