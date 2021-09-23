Mabanaft and NACOMPEX are jointly tackling one of the key technological challenges of the energy transition: the efficient and safe storage of hydrogen. To this end, Mabanaft is acquiring an equity stake in the company headquartered in Dresden, Saxony, where NACOMPEX researches and develops innovative energy-storage systems. "We want to play an active role in shaping the energy transition and to offer our customers innovative solutions that they can use to reduce their CO 2 emissions," explains Volker Ebeling, Senior Vice President New Energy, Chemicals & Gas at Mabanaft. "Our investment in NACOMPEX GmbH underlines our commitment to a promising technology in an important future market. This technology could represent a simplified way to bring hydrogen as an energy carrier right to our customers' doorsteps, so to speak."

In two pilot projects, Mabanaft and NACOMPEX GmbH are working together to develop an innovative, decentralised system for storing and transporting hydrogen. Germany's federal government and that of the state of Saxony are providing the projects with €1.8 million in funding as part of the National Hydrogen Strategy.

Using the FeRedox process developed by NACOMPEX, the team led by Managing Director Claudia Hain is working on energy-storage systems that aim to significantly boost the efficiency of the electricity-hydrogen-electricity energy conversion chain. "Storing H 2 is still complicated and expensive and still impeding the widespread use of hydrogen," Hain explains. "Our idea is to store the energy of hydrogen in iron pellets using a redox reaction with iron - cost-effectively, reliably and with a high energy density. In this way, hydrogen can be easily and safely stored and transported as well as efficiently recovered and converted into electricity."

Hydrogen for zero-emission mobility

Several projects are planned to determine reliable parameters for the technological use of iron for storing and transporting hydrogen on a larger scale. For example, in cooperation with the Dresden University of Technology, NACOMPEX will set up a research facility to test the operational performance of the iron-filled storage containers used to store hydrogen. And as part of the FutureHDrive project, the FeRedox storage technology is being scaled up as a 1 MWh standard module for hydrogen storage. The system will be constructed in the form of a stationary container and prepared to be integrated on a rail vehicle. Using this type of system, it will be possible to use electricity from renewable energies or hydrogen produced from them in the transport system, expectedly in a highly efficient manner.