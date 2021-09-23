checkAd

Future technology hydrogen Mabanaft acquires stake in energy-storage specialist NACOMPEX

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.09.2021, 11:49  |  33   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 23.09.2021 / 11:49

In two pilot projects, Mabanaft and NACOMPEX GmbH are working together to develop an innovative, decentralised system for storing and transporting hydrogen. Germany's federal government and that of the state of Saxony are providing the projects with €1.8 million in funding as part of the National Hydrogen Strategy.

Mabanaft and NACOMPEX are jointly tackling one of the key technological challenges of the energy transition: the efficient and safe storage of hydrogen. To this end, Mabanaft is acquiring an equity stake in the company headquartered in Dresden, Saxony, where NACOMPEX researches and develops innovative energy-storage systems. "We want to play an active role in shaping the energy transition and to offer our customers innovative solutions that they can use to reduce their CO2 emissions," explains Volker Ebeling, Senior Vice President New Energy, Chemicals & Gas at Mabanaft. "Our investment in NACOMPEX GmbH underlines our commitment to a promising technology in an important future market. This technology could represent a simplified way to bring hydrogen as an energy carrier right to our customers' doorsteps, so to speak."

Using the FeRedox process developed by NACOMPEX, the team led by Managing Director Claudia Hain is working on energy-storage systems that aim to significantly boost the efficiency of the electricity-hydrogen-electricity energy conversion chain. "Storing H2 is still complicated and expensive and still impeding the widespread use of hydrogen," Hain explains. "Our idea is to store the energy of hydrogen in iron pellets using a redox reaction with iron - cost-effectively, reliably and with a high energy density. In this way, hydrogen can be easily and safely stored and transported as well as efficiently recovered and converted into electricity."

Hydrogen for zero-emission mobility
Several projects are planned to determine reliable parameters for the technological use of iron for storing and transporting hydrogen on a larger scale. For example, in cooperation with the Dresden University of Technology, NACOMPEX will set up a research facility to test the operational performance of the iron-filled storage containers used to store hydrogen. And as part of the FutureHDrive project, the FeRedox storage technology is being scaled up as a 1 MWh standard module for hydrogen storage. The system will be constructed in the form of a stationary container and prepared to be integrated on a rail vehicle. Using this type of system, it will be possible to use electricity from renewable energies or hydrogen produced from them in the transport system, expectedly in a highly efficient manner.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Future technology hydrogen Mabanaft acquires stake in energy-storage specialist NACOMPEX DGAP-Media / 23.09.2021 / 11:49 In two pilot projects, Mabanaft and NACOMPEX GmbH are working together to develop an innovative, decentralised system for storing and transporting hydrogen. Germany's federal government and that of the state of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces comprehensive bond buyback to optimize its debt schedule
DGAP-Adhoc: Schneider Electric Investment AG konkretisiert Übertragungsverlangen und legt Barabfindung für ...
DGAP-News: DEWB erzielt Halbjahresergebnis von 8,2 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Tryp Therapeutics stellt IND-Antrag auf klinische Studie der Phase 2a zu Essstörungen
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 27 MW from Poland
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG: BARC's 'The Data Management Survey 22': Exasol lässt in seinen Vergleichsgruppen erneut ...
DGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Prime Site: Weiterer Meilenstein auf dem Weg zur umfassenden Real Estate Investment Plattform
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SoP CONFIRMATION ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals schließt über 8.500 m umfassendes ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: GRIFOLS, S.A.
DGAP-News: PAION AG GIBT START EINER ZULASSUNGSRELEVANTEN STUDIE FÜR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO(R)) IN DER ...
DGAP-News: Formycon veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnis 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement