checkAd

DGAP-DD Pyrum Innovations AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.09.2021, 11:57  |  16   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.09.2021 / 11:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Satherm GmbH Industriebedarf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jürgen Franz
Last name(s): Opitz
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Pyrum Innovations AG

b) LEI
39120067WWD5WF229E72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
610.00 NOK 3629500.00 NOK

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
610.00 NOK 3629500.00 NOK

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-17; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Internet: www.pyrum.net

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70281  23.09.2021 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Pyrum Innovations AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 23.09.2021 / 11:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces comprehensive bond buyback to optimize its debt schedule
DGAP-Adhoc: Schneider Electric Investment AG konkretisiert Übertragungsverlangen und legt Barabfindung für ...
DGAP-News: DEWB erzielt Halbjahresergebnis von 8,2 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Tryp Therapeutics stellt IND-Antrag auf klinische Studie der Phase 2a zu Essstörungen
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 27 MW from Poland
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG: BARC's 'The Data Management Survey 22': Exasol lässt in seinen Vergleichsgruppen erneut ...
DGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Anpassung der Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021/2022
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SoP CONFIRMATION ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals schließt über 8.500 m umfassendes ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: GRIFOLS, S.A.
DGAP-News: PAION AG GIBT START EINER ZULASSUNGSRELEVANTEN STUDIE FÜR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO(R)) IN DER ...
DGAP-News: Formycon veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnis 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement