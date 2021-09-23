

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.09.2021 / 11:57

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Satherm GmbH Industriebedarf

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Jürgen Franz Last name(s): Opitz Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Pyrum Innovations AG

b) LEI

39120067WWD5WF229E72

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 610.00 NOK 3629500.00 NOK

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 610.00 NOK 3629500.00 NOK

e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-17; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

