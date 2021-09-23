TRADE SUBJECT TO NOTIFICATION FOR PRIMARY INSIDERS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 23.09.2021, 11:58 | | 16 0 | 0 23.09.2021, 11:58 | Klara Lise Aasen, Interim CEO and CFO in Bank Norwegian ASA, has on 23 September 2021 accepted the voluntary offer for 2 000 shares in Bank Norwegian ASA at a share price of NOK 105. Remaining balance controlled by Klara Lise Aasen after a transaction is 8 821 shares. See attachment for further details.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment Primary Insider notification Bank Norwegian ASA



0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer