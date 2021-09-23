checkAd

Better Plant Adds Fraser Valley Retail Coverage Through The Organic Grocer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FSE:YG3) ("Better Plant" or the "Company"), a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth, is pleased to announce that it has added The Organic Grocer to its list of retail wholesalers for Jusu Wellness and Jusu Bar products. The Organic Grocer is one of Metro Vancouver's leading independent organic grocers, providing full service industry leading expertise in health and wellness for its community with a focus on environmental and ecological consciousness.

The Organic Grocer was established in 1993 by co-founders Deb Foote and former Canadian Health Food Association Board member, Garth Owen. The business came under new ownership in June, 2021 and since then they have implemented features such as a health and wellness desk that offers 10-minute consultations to customers with in-store nutritionists. The store will be celebrating its 28th anniversary in October, and plans on having Jusu participate as a partner vendor for in-store demonstrations, giveaways, samples, and gifts. "Having worked with The Organic Grocer with other brands, I know from experience what they can do to drive revenue in the Fraser Valley. The Organic Grocer is well known for taking on only premium quality products and brands", says Head of Sales for Better Plant, Amber Allen.

Since Better Plant completed its acquisition of Jusu in October 2020, the Company has expanded Jusu Bar's retail distribution to 11 high-volume retail locations throughout Western Canada including Red Barn Market, Lifestyle Market and 21 Healthy Planet stores in Eastern Canada. Jusu Bar was also recently listed as a vendor by Whole Foods Market Pacific Northwest, and has already fulfilled multiple reorders from the three Whole Foods Market locations where it is currently available.

Adding this new esteemed retail location marks an expansion of the Jusu brand products to Surrey and the Fraser Valley. "We are thrilled for our new partnership with Jusu and the opportunity for our customers to experience the health benefits of their juices", says Kristina Cavallari, Owner of The Organic Grocer and Registered Holistic Nutritionist. "We have a deep appreciation for their commitment to health and wellness, as it aligns with our values and the local communities in which we both serve. We look forward to growing this partnership together for many years to come, and promoting how healthy dietary changes positively improve and change our lives."

