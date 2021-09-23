checkAd

Roscan Gold Announces US$5.0 Million Strategic Investment by Asante Gold Corporation

Autor: Accesswire
23.09.2021, 12:00  |  26   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC PINK:RCGCF) is pleased to announce a US$5.0 million strategic investment by Asante Gold Corporation ("Asante") …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC PINK:RCGCF) is pleased to announce a US$5.0 million strategic investment by Asante Gold Corporation ("Asante") (ASE)(1A9)(ASGOF), to advance the Company's 100%-owned Kandiole Gold Project in West Mali.

Asante has agreed to subscribe for and purchase 22.1 million common shares at a price of C$0.29 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of US$5,000,000 (approximately C$6,400,000 as at September 22, 2021), resulting in Asante owning approximately 6.7% of Roscan's outstanding common shares. The C$0.29 price per share reflects a 14% premium to the closing price on September 22, 2021.

Commenting on the announcement, Nana Sangmuah, President & CEO said: "We are pleased to welcome Asante as a strategic investor in the Company. The investment by Asante introduces a rapidly growing partner with solid African based assets and strong connections with alternative pools of capital to help us unlock value on our highly prospective land package, and with minimal dilution."

Douglas MacQuarrie, President & CEO of Asante states: "Roscan's 100% owned Kandiole Gold Project is located in one of the most prolific gold jurisdictions in West Africa and shows a high potential to define substantial gold mineral resources. With this financing, Asante's shareholders gain exposure to large exploration upside potential, and at a very attractive entry point."

Roscan remains the sole owner of the Kandiole Gold Project and will continue to be the operator. The Company will use the proceeds of the strategic investment to fund its exploration program towards maiden resources over its 401.8km2 of area and multiple high potential targets.

In connection with the strategic investment, Asante and Roscan will enter into an investor rights agreement, whereby, subject to certain conditions, including time and ownership thresholds, Asante will have certain rights, including the right to appoint one Board member to Roscan's Board of Directors. Under the investor rights agreement, for a period of 4 months, Asante has also agreed not to sell, transfer, offer or otherwise dispose of any shares without first notifying the Company. In addition, in the event of an equity financing subsequent to this offering of Common Shares, Asante will have the option to participate at a pro rata level so as to maintain their shareholder position in the Company. The shares acquired by Asante are for investment purposes and depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors, it may elect to increase, decrease or dispose its shareholding position.

Seite 1 von 3
Roscan Gold Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roscan Gold Announces US$5.0 Million Strategic Investment by Asante Gold Corporation TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC PINK:RCGCF) is pleased to announce a US$5.0 million strategic investment by Asante Gold Corporation ("Asante") …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clear Capital Completes Acquisition of CubiCasa
NeutriSci Receives Additional Purchase Order and Deposit from Tabletz Distribution Partner
Electrovaya Launches New Cloud-Based Battery Analytics System
Silver X Expands Nueva Recuperada District with Acquistion of Tangana West and Obtains Surface ...
RYAH Group, Inc. To Present At Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" Livestream Conference on ...
Golden Matrix Upgrades to OTCQX Market
ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor Rx Announce Health Canada Approval for ZENGuard Mask
Timberline Identifies Major New IP Anomalies at the Windfall Target, Eureka Project, Nevada
APICORP Launches its Inaugural Green Bond Framework
Klondike Gold Drills from Surface 0.84 g/t Au over 29.0 meters and Deepest Intersection to Date Of ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Tsodilo Resources Limited Announces Geotechnical Lab Results for the Preliminary Economic ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...