CB Scientific, Inc. (CBSC) enters into a Consultant Services Agreement with the Dorchester Group LLC

23.09.2021   

ESCONDIDO, CA/ ACCESSWIRE/ September 23, 2021 / CB Scientific. Inc. (OTC PINK:CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company"), a provider of remote cardiac monitoring products and services (my-Cam™ monitor and my-Cardia™ cloud-based software portal), both …

ESCONDIDO, CA/ ACCESSWIRE/ September 23, 2021 / CB Scientific. Inc. (OTC PINK:CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company"), a provider of remote cardiac monitoring products and services (my-Cam™ monitor and my-Cardia™ cloud-based software portal), both domestically and internationally, today announced that it has hired and enter into a consultant services agreement with the Dorchester Group LLC, and its President Robert H. Hesse, to assist and advise the company in its current financing strategies, as well as marketing initiatives in the US and SE Asia.

CB Scientific earlier announced a formal agreement to provide Remote Cardiac Monitoring Services through their distributor Mango Wellness to three major hospital chains in Thailand. Ramkhamhaeng Hospital (one of the five largest private hospital groups in Thailand consisting of 40 hospitals), Bangkok Hospital Nakon Ratchasima (one of the largest hospitals in NE Thailand), and Bangpakok9 Hospital have all agreed to offer my-Cam services through MWC to their physicians and associated patients beginning in April 2021. In addition, Mango Wellness Co., Ltd. and its subsidiary My Cardia Thailand, in further efforts to expand its product offering, continue trials of the my-Cam device, which today consists of 102 cardiologists in 42 hospitals totaling more than 1700 ambulatory remote cardiac event monitoring tests to date since the beginning of the year.

Mr. Hesse founded his investment banking firm, Swartwood, Hesse Inc., in 1980 and later formed the Dorchester Group, LLC. Complimenting these initiatives is a platform of 40 years of transactional experience in venture capital, equity, debt private placements, corporate financing, and valuation advisory services. Mr. Hesse was CEO of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ NHTC), directing the business and financial operations throughout China, Korea, and Russia. Mr. Hesse was also president of a Korean-based immigration service company and directorships on many publicly traded US corporations.

Mr. Charles Martin, CEO, commented that having Mr. Hesse and his team on board allows further management support and strategic direction. In addition, he said, "given CB Scientific Inc.'s financing, and aggressive acquisition program in the United States, the Dorchester Group can help further identify and develop strategic solutions attendant to the successful roll-out of our remote cardiac monitoring products and services throughout the US and the SE Asian community, to include our ongoing pursuit of final regulatory approval of our my-Cam device in mainland China."

