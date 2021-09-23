HighPeak Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on October 25, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 15, 2021.



