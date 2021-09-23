checkAd

DGAP-News BLACKHAWK'S MINDBIO THERAPEUTICS UTILIZES TRIP PHARMA TO BRING MICRODOSING TRIALS TO NORTH AMERICA

BLACKHAWK'S MINDBIO THERAPEUTICS UTILIZES TRIP PHARMA TO BRING MICRODOSING TRIALS TO NORTH AMERICA

Vancouver, British Columbia - September 23, 2021 - Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR; Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Company" or "Blackhawk") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Trip Pharma, a Psychedelic Development and Wellness Company and operator of LeichtMind multidisciplinary clinics, has partnered with MindBio Therapeutics to launch MindBio's microdosing trials in Canada.

MindBio Therapeutics, a 100% owned subsidiary of Blackhawk, has signed an agreement with Trip Pharma's LeichtMind clinic to develop protocols necessary to launch clinical trials in Canada. LeichtMind has the appropriate infrastructure, detailed understanding of regulatory requirements, and highly qualified personnel to assist MindBio Therapeutics to fast track its activities in Canada. This is a significant agreement for Blackhawk that will bring the skills, expertise and training programs related to "assisted psychedelic therapies" to the Canadian landscape and connect Dr Krista Leicht to the MindBio management team.

MindBio Therapeutics is a clinical stage drug development company conducting research into microdosing and medicinal use of psychedelic medicine. It is one of a small group of companies in the world conducting advanced clinical trials in psychedelic medicine. It recently announced it will facilitate research and drug development "as a service" to the pharmaceutical industry to potential clients in the United States and Canada that will help accelerate the development of any substance or compound in the psychedelic sector. LeichtMind becomes another pillar for MindBio to build a global platform for delivering innovative and effective mental health treatments.

"The partnership between MindBio, Trip Pharma and LeichtMind provides the first of many opportunities generating new sources of revenue opportunities and establishing a global footprint of solutions for a range of medical health conditions. We look forward to updating our shareholders with our progress over the coming weeks and months ahead" said Frederick Pels, CEO of Blackhawk Growth.

