GAIA GROW PROVIDES UPDATE ON TRU EXTRACTS R&D LICENSE APPLICATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

Tru Extracts Laboratories



TruExtracts ("Tru") has applied for a Research and Development license for its Calgary facility, which will facilitate two things: controlled human product testing on-site in order to speed up product development as well as bring in testing equipment for on-site potency sampling and testing of finished products. The licensing process is considered an amendment to the existing licenses in place and should be approved within a few weeks.

The Tru R&D, Quality Assurance and Quality Control team has also been in the process of applying for NNCP numbers for a variety of products, with 38 having been applied for to date. These applications are for TRU's own products as well as for sub-tenants Leaf and Mark and Spaced Food. The NNCP numbers are a required step in the approval of new products to then be sold in the legal cannabis marketplace and of the 38 individual applications that have been submitted for approval, only 9 have been singled out for compliance issues. These nine applications are being reviewed internally as well as with Health Canada, while the other submissions have continued on in the approval process.



"We have great synergy between our QA and QC team along with the other brands working under the TRU license at this facility," says Frederick Pels, CEO of Gaia Grow Corp. "There is some really great innovation and product test runs happening here in the building. As the R&D license and NNCPs obtain their approvals, we will be able to kick things into high gear with larger-scale manufacturing, getting products onto the Provincial Wholesalers' shelves and into consumers' hands."