Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Dexus expands industrial platform with $1.5bn transaction

ASX release

23 September 2021

Dexus expands industrial platform with $1.5 billion of acquisitions and developments

Dexus today announced the acquisition of a portfolio of quality industrial properties alongside APN Industria REIT (ADI) for a combined acquisition price of $1.5 billion[1], delivering on its strategic objectives of investing in sustainable income streams as well as expanding and diversifying the funds management business.

The acquisition includes:

- Jandakot Airport, Perth, WA (initially 66.7% Dexus[2], 33.3% ADI), a high-quality industrial portfolio comprising 49 properties, circa 80 hectares of developable land and an airport operating business

- Lot 2, 884-928 Mamre Road, Kemps Creek, NSW (50% Dexus, 50% ADI), a fund-through development

- 2 Maker Place, Truganina, VIC (100% ADI), a logistics facility leased to Australia Post

Darren Steinberg, Dexus CEO said: "These are high-quality investments that will further enhance the resilience of our property portfolio. The near term development potential and scope to enhance returns by introducing third party capital make this a compelling opportunity, and one aligned with our priorities to grow our funds management business and recycle capital into high returning opportunities.

"This transaction also provides the opportunity to achieve a step change for ADI as it secures an interest in quality logistics-oriented real estate with embedded development potential. We see considerable opportunity in ADI and will be supporting the equity raising announced today.

"In addition to the transactions announced today, we remain focused on meeting the investment objectives of our third party capital partners, with the Dexus Industrial Partnership (DITA) in exclusive due diligence on the circa $123 million acquisition of 113-153 Aldington Road in Kemps Creek, NSW."