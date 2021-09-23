The consortium believes the Southern Brittany tender round is a key step in the deployment of this new technology and will help foster the development of a cutting-edge industry in France.

A consortium of TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE), Green Investment Group (GIG) and Qair has been pre-selected by the Direction Générale de l’Energie et du Climat (“DGEC”) to participate in an upcoming competitive tender for the development of a floating wind farm of up to 270 MW in Southern Brittany. Through the tender, the consortium will bid to develop a project that will produce enough green energy to power the equivalent of 250,000 homes across France.

A sustainable development opportunity for Brittany

TotalEnergies, GIG and Qair are committed to working closely with local stakeholders and utilizing the local supply chain wherever possible to maximise the economic benefits to the regions of Brittany.

A key consortium

The consortium intends to leverage the member’s unique mix of local knowledge, financial expertise, technical proficiency, their experience in renewable energy, as well as their ambitions for the growth of the floating offshore wind sector:

TotalEnergies, a broad energy company, has expertise in offshore operations and maintenance thanks to its historical activities. TotalEnergies is already developing and building offshore wind projects with a cumulative capacity of approximately 6 GW, including three floating offshore wind projects in Europe and Asia.

a broad energy company, has expertise in offshore operations and maintenance thanks to its historical activities. TotalEnergies is already developing and building offshore wind projects with a cumulative capacity of approximately 6 GW, including three floating offshore wind projects in Europe and Asia. Green Investment Group is a global leader in green energy investment and development, which has committed over €30 billion to the sector to date. With a total global portfolio of 14 GW, GIG is one of the world's largest players in the offshore wind sector.

is a global leader in green energy investment and development, which has committed over €30 billion to the sector to date. With a total global portfolio of 14 GW, GIG is one of the world's largest players in the offshore wind sector. Qair, an independent producer of exclusively renewable energy and a pioneer in floating wind power in France, has more than 30 years of experience in the field and a strong local presence in France.

A proven track record

This joint bid is based on a productive history between the members of the consortium:

Over 2 GW of floating wind projects in South Korea (GIG and TotalEnergies),

the 1.5 GW bottom-fixed Outer Dowsing offshore wind project in the UK (GIG and TotalEnergies),

project in the UK (GIG and TotalEnergies), the Eolmed floating offshore wind pilot project in France (Qair and TotalEnergies)

"We are delighted to join forces with our partners Qair and GIG once again, to contribute to the French energy transition and the development of the Brittany region. Thanks to our expertise in offshore projects and the development of renewable projects, we have the resources to meet the technical and financial challenges of the project." said Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President Renewables at TotalEnergies