Inflection Resources Provides Update on Exploration Program in New South Wales - Commences Drilling Untested Priority Targets at Trangie

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inflection Resources Ltd. (CSE: AUCU) (FSE: 5VJ) (OTCQB: AUCUF) (the "Company" or "Inflection") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration programs in Northern New South Wales, Australia.

Summary Highlights

  • Completed first-pass drilling at the Waratah, Newhaven, Melmiland and Marra targets. Based on initial results several targets require follow-up drill holes;

  • Two drill holes completed on the Marra target returned highly anomalous Zirconium and Rare Earth Element (REE) values. The Company plans to drill test a nearby magnetic low anomaly interpreted to be a potential REE host felsic intrusion; and,

  • Follow up drilling is underway at the high priority Trangie area, followed by planned holes at Nine Mile, Duck Creek, Fairholme and Newhaven which are considered prospective for porphyry copper-gold. Further drill holes are also planned for the Marra and Waratah targets.

Alistair Waddell, Inflection’s President and CEO, states: “The drilling completed to-date in Northern New South Wales continues to refine our knowledge of the Macquarie Arc volcanics. We are excited to continue our efforts by focusing on the highest priority targets with first pass and step-out drill holes. In particular, a series of drill holes, recently cleared for access, will test new high priority areas at Trangie. We remain confident in our systematic, geoscience-based approach to targeting new Cu-Au systems located in the northern covered extension of the Macquarie Arc. Finally, the discovery of highly anomalous Zirconium and REE’s at Marra is encouraging and adds another dimension to our innovative exploration program.”

Exploration Update
The Company is continuing to explore its large portfolio of 100% owned projects for large alkalic copper-gold and gold deposits in the northern extension of the Macquarie Arc, Australia’s premier porphyry copper-gold province. Seven additional holes have been completed into the Waratah, Newhaven, Melmiland and Marra targets, totalling 1,603 metres. Results from these drill holes are as follows:

  • Two holes were drilled into the Marra target, both of which intersected felsic volcanics which reported highly anomalous Zirconium and REE’s.

    Hole MARDH001 returned 30.0 metres grading >500 ppm Zirconium (Zr) (above upper analytical detection limit), 100 ppm Cerium (Ce), 18 ppm Dysprosium (Dy), 11.7 ppm Erbium (Er), 56.4 ppm Neodymium (Nd), 12.9 ppm Samarium (Sm), and 11.3 ppm Ytterbium (Yb).
