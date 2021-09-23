Radisson appoints Pierre Beaudoin and Jeff Swinoga to the Board of Directors; Rahul Paul appointed President & CEO

Mr. Beaudoin is a seasoned mining executive with more than 30 years of international experience with operations, project development and mineral processing. He is currently Chief Operating Officer of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSX:SIL, NYSE: SILV) where he is overseeing the construction and development of the high grade Las Chipas deposit in Sonora, Mexico. Prior to joining SilverCrest, Mr. Beaudoin worked with Detour Gold as Sr. VP of Capital Projects (2010-2013) and Chief Operating Officer (2013-2017) where he led the design, construction, development, ramp-up and operations at the Detour Lake Gold Mine. Prior to that, Mr. Beaudoin spent 16 years with Barrick Gold. During his last 6 years with Barrick, he worked in the Capital Projects Group, where he led the study teams on Buzwagi in Tanzania (commissioned in 2009), on Donlin Creek in Alaska and Cerro Casale in Chile. Before he joined Barrick Gold, he worked for Lac Minerals Ltd. and Noranda Minerals.

Jeff Swinoga, CPA, MBA

Mr. Swinoga is a highly accomplished mining executive with over 25 years of mining industry experience in the areas of capital markets, project advancement, development and project construction. He was recently appointed as President & CEO and Director of Exploits Discovery Corp. Prior to that, he was the National Mining and Metals Co-Leader at Ernst & Young Canada. Previously he was President and CEO of First Mining Gold, Chief Financial Officer of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSX: TXG) where he led the financing of Torex’s US$800 million El Limon-Guajes gold mine as well as Torex’s transition from an exploration and development company to a mid-tier gold producer. Prior to Torex, Mr. Swinoga spent four years as the CFO of North American Palladium Ltd., where he was instrumental in financing the expansion of the Lac des Iles Mine, in addition to the acquisition and development of two gold producing mines in Québec. He spent three years as CFO of HudBay Minerals Inc., helping growth the company from its IPO in 2004 to a market capitalization of over $2 billion. Mr. Swinoga also spent seven years at Barrick Gold Corporation where he was instrumental in the financing of the Bulyanhulu and Veladero projects. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Toronto as well as a Bachelor's degree (Honours) in Economics from the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Swinoga also serves on the Board of PDAC this year and is also a member of their audit committee.