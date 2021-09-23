checkAd

Radisson appoints Pierre Beaudoin and Jeff Swinoga to the Board of Directors; Rahul Paul appointed President & CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 12:30  |  41   |   |   

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (“Radisson” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF) announces today that it has appointed Pierre Beaudoin, Chief Operating Officer of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSX: SIL, NYSE: SILV), and Jeff Swinoga, President & CEO of Exploits Discovery Corp (CSE: NFLD), to its board of directors effective September 22, 2021.

Pierre Beaudoin

Mr. Beaudoin is a seasoned mining executive with more than 30 years of international experience with operations, project development and mineral processing. He is currently Chief Operating Officer of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSX:SIL, NYSE: SILV) where he is overseeing the construction and development of the high grade Las Chipas deposit in Sonora, Mexico. Prior to joining SilverCrest, Mr. Beaudoin worked with Detour Gold as Sr. VP of Capital Projects (2010-2013) and Chief Operating Officer (2013-2017) where he led the design, construction, development, ramp-up and operations at the Detour Lake Gold Mine.   Prior to that, Mr. Beaudoin spent 16 years with Barrick Gold. During his last 6 years with Barrick, he worked in the Capital Projects Group, where he led the study teams on Buzwagi in Tanzania (commissioned in 2009), on Donlin Creek in Alaska and Cerro Casale in Chile. Before he joined Barrick Gold, he worked for Lac Minerals Ltd. and Noranda Minerals.

Jeff Swinoga, CPA, MBA

Mr. Swinoga is a highly accomplished mining executive with over 25 years of mining industry experience in the areas of capital markets, project advancement, development and project construction. He was recently appointed as President & CEO and Director of Exploits Discovery Corp. Prior to that, he was the National Mining and Metals Co-Leader at Ernst & Young Canada.  Previously he was President and CEO of First Mining Gold, Chief Financial Officer of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSX: TXG) where he led the financing of Torex’s US$800 million El Limon-Guajes gold mine as well as Torex’s transition from an exploration and development company to a mid-tier gold producer. Prior to Torex, Mr. Swinoga spent four years as the CFO of North American Palladium Ltd., where he was instrumental in financing the expansion of the Lac des Iles Mine, in addition to the acquisition and development of two gold producing mines in Québec. He spent three years as CFO of HudBay Minerals Inc., helping growth the company from its IPO in 2004 to a market capitalization of over $2 billion. Mr. Swinoga also spent seven years at Barrick Gold Corporation where he was instrumental in the financing of the Bulyanhulu and Veladero projects. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Toronto as well as a Bachelor's degree (Honours) in Economics from the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Swinoga also serves on the Board of PDAC this year and is also a member of their audit committee.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Radisson appoints Pierre Beaudoin and Jeff Swinoga to the Board of Directors; Rahul Paul appointed President & CEO Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (“Radisson” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
iMedia Signs Agreement to Acquire 123tv, the Leading Auction-Driven TV Retailer in Germany
Enovix Achieves Major Milestones: U.S.-Based Factory Produces First Battery Cells Off Its Automated Manufacturing Line and Ships ...
Workhorse Group Provides Update on Review of Operating and Commercialization Plans
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
US Nuclear Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
SCYNEXIS Announces U.S. Availability of BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets), the First New ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
Sodexo launches Sodexo Live! to leverage all of the Group expertise in the world of sports, events ...
Guerbet: 2021 half-year results
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...