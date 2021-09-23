Valley National Bancorp to Acquire Bank Leumi USA Creating a Premier Commercial Bank With Unique, Sustainable and Diverse Growth Opportunities

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (“Valley”) (NASDAQ: VLY) and Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corporation (“Leumi”) announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement whereby Valley will acquire Leumi, the US subsidiary of Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M., and parent company of Bank Leumi USA (“Bank Leumi”). This strategic combination broadens Valley’s commercial product offerings and enhances Valley’s funding verticals. As a result of the mutually beneficial transaction, Valley will greatly expand its technology and venture capital banking business, and Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. will enhance its exposure to the U.S. banking market. This combination further solidifies Valley’s position as a top-tier, relationship-focused commercial bank. The pro forma company will be the 29th largest publicly traded U.S. bank by assets1, and will be well-positioned for strong, sustainable, and diversified growth.

Bank Leumi provides full-service relationship banking for middle-market commercial clients and private banking services for high net-worth individuals. As of June 30, 2021, Bank Leumi had total assets of $8.4 billion, total deposits of $7.1 billion, and gross loans of $5.4 billion. The loan portfolio is well diversified by asset class with nearly 1/3rd of the portfolio in commercial and industrial loans. Bank Leumi operates five commercial offices in New York, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, Chicago, and Miami, a strategically located distribution network that drives the geographic diversity of its loan portfolio. The bank’s commercial focus has contributed to its exceptional funding base which includes nearly $2 billion of low-cost deposits in the technology and venture capital space.

With approximately 20% of revenue coming from non-interest sources, the combination with Bank Leumi will increase Valley’s revenue diversity. Bank Leumi’s fee income is primarily driven by cash management services for commercial customers, and investment management fees within Bank Leumi’s private bank. As of June 30, 2021, the private bank contained approximately $4.1 billion of assets under management from both domestic and international high net worth clients. Valley expects to leverage Bank Leumi’s platform to further enhance and grow its own private banking business.