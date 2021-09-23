Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
23 September 2021
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 October 2021
Effective from 1 October 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009512428, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 October 2021: 0.1070% pa
DK0009528184, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 October 2021: -0.3030% pa
DK0009532293, (22H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 October 2021: -0.3630% pa
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 September 2021
Effective from 27 September 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 27 September 2021 to 27 December 2021:
DK0030486246, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 27 September 2021: 0.4570% pa
DK0030492053, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 27 September 2021: 0.4570% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
Attachment
0 Kommentare