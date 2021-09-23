checkAd

ConvaTec Selects Veeva Vault CDMS for Biomarker Study in Wound Infections

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 13:03  |  23   |   |   

Veeva Vault CDMS to manage clinical data for trial in detection of infections in complex wounds

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that ConvaTec, a global medical products company providing therapies focused on the management of chronic conditions, has selected Veeva Vault CDMS to provide electronic data capture (EDC), coding, and data cleaning for their upcoming study on the detection of wound infections.

Veeva Systems

To aid accurate and timely detection of wound infection in clinical practice, ConvaTec and partners have developed a new infection biomarker detection technology based on the combined measurement of the following three biomarkers: wound pH, activity of human neutrophil elastase (HNE), and myeloperoxidase (MPO) host enzymes. This proof-of-concept study will explore the effectiveness of a novel combination of biomarkers, pH, HNE, and MPO, in detecting wound infection.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Veeva Systems A!
Long
Basispreis 271,10€
Hebel 10,60
Ask 0,25
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 324,36€
Hebel 10,60
Ask 0,23
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

A secondary objective of the trial is to explore the relationship between molecular microbiological analysis of swab samples and wound biopsies with the biomarkers pH, HNE, and MPO.

This is a multi-center, international, analytical performance study expected to take approximately 20 weeks to complete and aims to enroll between 75 and 90 subjects.

Veeva MedTech is proud to support companies like ConvaTec with Vault CDMS, a unified data management solution for clinical data capture, cleaning, and coding. For more information on Vault CDMS, visit veeva.com/eu/VaultCDMS.

Additional Information Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu 

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,100 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

 

Contact:


Deivis Mercado
Veeva Systems
925-226-8821
deivis.mercado@veeva.com

Kiran May
Veeva Systems
+44-796-643-2912
kiran.may@veeva.com

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

Veeva Systems Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ConvaTec Selects Veeva Vault CDMS for Biomarker Study in Wound Infections Veeva Vault CDMS to manage clinical data for trial in detection of infections in complex wounds BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that ConvaTec, a global medical products company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Maleic Anhydride Market size worth $ 3.45 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 3.24% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Vexcel Data Program Enhances Wide Area Capture Program in U.S. and Europe
ITW Performance Polymers launches Superior Wear-resistant Coating, Devcon Wear Guard 300RTC, a ...
Chill Brands Adds International Marketing and CPG Veterans to Team
Chromatography Market to Reach $15.33 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Endo Launches First and Only Generic Version of Chantix (varenicline) Tablets in the United States
Global Online Gambling Market Size Expected To Reach $127 Billion By 2027
Valmet Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the merger of Valmet Oyj and Neles ...
Titel
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
CaixaBank, together with fraud prevention start-up Revelock, is developing an artificial ...
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Autohome Investor Day: Strategic Upgrading of Auto Eco Fosters New Growth
PharmaZell and Novasep enter into exclusive negotiations in new drive to create a technology-driven ...
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Impact of Smart Tech in the Sound Reinforcement Industry - Arizton
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.09.21Veeva kündigt neue Anwendung zur Beschleunigung der Validierungsausführung an
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
09.09.21Unilever, Reckitt, BASF, Estée Lauder, HBS, AWS und Kearney gehören zu den Referenten des Veeva Global Summit für die Konsumgüter- und Chemieindustrie
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
28.08.213 Aktien, die ich für immer halten werde
The Motley Fool | Kommentare