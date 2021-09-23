ConvaTec Selects Veeva Vault CDMS for Biomarker Study in Wound Infections

To aid accurate and timely detection of wound infection in clinical practice, ConvaTec and partners have developed a new infection biomarker detection technology based on the combined measurement of the following three biomarkers: wound pH, activity of human neutrophil elastase (HNE), and myeloperoxidase (MPO) host enzymes. This proof-of-concept study will explore the effectiveness of a novel combination of biomarkers, pH, HNE, and MPO, in detecting wound infection.

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that ConvaTec, a global medical products company providing therapies focused on the management of chronic conditions, has selected Veeva Vault CDMS to provide electronic data capture (EDC), coding, and data cleaning for their upcoming study on the detection of wound infections.

Veeva Vault CDMS to manage clinical data for trial in detection of infections in complex wounds

A secondary objective of the trial is to explore the relationship between molecular microbiological analysis of swab samples and wound biopsies with the biomarkers pH, HNE, and MPO.

This is a multi-center, international, analytical performance study expected to take approximately 20 weeks to complete and aims to enroll between 75 and 90 subjects.

Veeva MedTech is proud to support companies like ConvaTec with Vault CDMS, a unified data management solution for clinical data capture, cleaning, and coding. For more information on Vault CDMS, visit veeva.com/eu/VaultCDMS.

