Exicure to Present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology, today announced that CEO David Giljohann will present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 3:20 PM ET.

Exicure management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. Investors can register to receive a free spectator pass for the event here.

The conference live stream will be available here. Replays of the presentation will be available on Exicure’s website following the presentation.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and other genetic disorders based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure is in preclinical development of XCUR-FXN a lipid-nanoparticle SNA–based therapeutic candidate, for the intrathecal treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA). Exicure’s therapeutic candidate cavrotolimod (AST-008) is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is based in Chicago, IL and in Cambridge, MA. www.exicuretx.com

Wertpapier


