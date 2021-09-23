Orthofix Announces Appointment of Wayne Burris to Board of Directors

Orthofix Medical Inc . (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced that Wayne C. Burris has been named to the Company’s Board of Directors and appointed to the Audit and Finance Committee.

Wayne Burris joins Orthofix Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Burris served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Roche Diagnostics Corporation from 1996 through his retirement in July 2019. He was a member of the Global Roche Diagnostics Finance Executive Committee where he was recognized as one of their top senior leaders.

“We are very pleased that Wayne is joining the Orthofix Board of Directors,” said Catherine Burzik, Chair of the Board. “His strong background in U.S. and international accounting and finance, coupled with his more than 35 years of experience at Roche in various diagnostics, pharma, and orthopedic businesses, makes him well suited to serve on the Orthofix Board as we continue to grow and accelerate our business.”

During his time as Senior Vice President and CFO at Roche, Mr. Burris held various roles of increasing responsibility, including as the head of global finance for the diabetes care business where he provided financial oversight for all aspects of the business including sales and marketing, research and development, operations, regulatory and quality. In these roles, he provided strategic and business development guidance broadly across the Roche organization. Before joining Roche Diagnostics, Mr. Burris was a senior manager for Price Waterhouse LLP.

Mr. Burris is a Certified Public Accountant and has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from Butler University. He has been instrumental in expanding and cultivating the State of Indiana Lifesciences environment while serving within numerous community organizations, including being a founding board member of the Indiana Biosciences Research Institute and on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee for BioCrossroads.

About Orthofix

Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device with a spine and orthopedics focus. The Company’s mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions as we partner with health care professionals to improve patients’ lives. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix’s spine and orthopedic products are distributed in more than 60 countries via the Company's sales representatives and distributors. For more information, please visit www.Orthofix.com.

