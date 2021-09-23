checkAd

BELLUS Health Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in SOOTHE Phase 2b Trial for Refractory Chronic Cough and BLUEPRINT Phase 2a Trial for Chronic Pruritus Associated with Atopic Dermatitis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) (“BELLUS Health” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough and other hypersensitization-related disorders, today announced that the Company has completed patient enrollment in the Phase 2b SOOTHE clinical trial of BLU-5937 in refractory chronic cough (“RCC”) and the Phase 2a BLUEPRINT clinical trial of BLU-5937 in chronic pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis (“AD”). Topline results from both trials are expected in December 2021.

“Completion of enrollment in our SOOTHE trial marks an important milestone, underscoring the progress we have made advancing BLU-5937 for the treatment of RCC. As recently reported, we are encouraged by the positive outcome of our recent administrative interim analysis from the SOOTHE trial, and look forward to sharing topline results from both SOOTHE and our Phase 2a BLUEPRINT trial in chronic pruritus in December 2021,” said Roberto Bellini, President and Chief Executive Officer of BELLUS Health. “Chronic cough and chronic pruritis negatively impact individuals’ quality of life, and each indication represents a significant unmet medical need. We are grateful to the patients and clinical investigators who are participating in our trials.”

BELLUS Health previously announced on September 13, 2021 results from a planned administrative interim analysis of the Phase 2b SOOTHE trial in RCC. An independent statistical team reported that a predefined stringent probability threshold for clinical efficacy was met for at least one and up to all three doses of BLU-5937 tested. In addition, the analysis reported that limited taste-related adverse events were observed, consistent with previous trials of BLU-5937, and no serious adverse events were reported.

About SOOTHE

The SOOTHE trial is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, four-week, parallel arm, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial evaluating three doses of BLU-5937 (12.5 mg, 50 mg and 200 mg BID) in 310 participants with RCC. A total of 249 participants with a baseline awake cough frequency of ≥25 awake coughs per hour were randomized across four arms (1:1:1:1) evaluating the three active doses of BLU-5937 and placebo in the main study. Treatment arms were stratified to balance the number of participants with baseline awake cough frequency ≥45 coughs per hour across trial arms. The primary efficacy endpoint is the placebo-adjusted change in the 24-hour cough frequency from baseline to day 28 collected with a cough recorder. An exploratory group of an additional 61 participants with a baseline awake cough frequency of ≥10 and <25 coughs per hour were randomized across 2 arms (1:1) evaluating one active dose (200 mg BID) and placebo to further investigate the effect of BLU-5937 in patients with lower cough frequency. More information about the trial is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov: NCT04678206.

