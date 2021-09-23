BELLUS Health Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in SOOTHE Phase 2b Trial for Refractory Chronic Cough and BLUEPRINT Phase 2a Trial for Chronic Pruritus Associated with Atopic Dermatitis

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) (“BELLUS Health” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough and other hypersensitization-related disorders, today announced that the Company has completed patient enrollment in the Phase 2b SOOTHE clinical trial of BLU-5937 in refractory chronic cough (“RCC”) and the Phase 2a BLUEPRINT clinical trial of BLU-5937 in chronic pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis (“AD”). Topline results from both trials are expected in December 2021.

“Completion of enrollment in our SOOTHE trial marks an important milestone, underscoring the progress we have made advancing BLU-5937 for the treatment of RCC. As recently reported, we are encouraged by the positive outcome of our recent administrative interim analysis from the SOOTHE trial, and look forward to sharing topline results from both SOOTHE and our Phase 2a BLUEPRINT trial in chronic pruritus in December 2021,” said Roberto Bellini, President and Chief Executive Officer of BELLUS Health. “Chronic cough and chronic pruritis negatively impact individuals’ quality of life, and each indication represents a significant unmet medical need. We are grateful to the patients and clinical investigators who are participating in our trials.”