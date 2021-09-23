checkAd

Old Dominion Freight Line to Webcast Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL) announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial results before opening of trading on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

An online, real-time webcast of Old Dominion’s quarterly conference call will be available at www.odfl.com on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will be available at approximately 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) and continue for 30 days. A telephonic replay of the call can be accessed starting at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available through November 3, 2021, at 1-877-344-7529, access code 10160197.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is one of the largest North American less-than-truckload (“LTL”) motor carriers and provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. The Company also maintains strategic alliances with other carriers to provide LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

