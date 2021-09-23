checkAd

REE Automotive and Hino Win European Product Design Award for Top Design for Society

REE Automotive LTD (NASDAQ: “REE”), a leader in e-mobility, today announced that REE, together with its partner Hino Motors, are the top winners in the European Product Design Award in the “Design for Society” category. Amos Boaz, lead designer for REE, and Yamaguchi Seiichi, lead designer for HINO, will share the award.

The next-generation commercial mobility solution to be jointly developed by Hino, Toyota’s truck arm, and REE will be comprised of a modular EV platform ‘Powered by REE’ that will carry a customized Mobility Service Module on top that can carry passengers, goods, and deliver services – all enhanced with data. The Mobility Service Module can be easily detached from the EV platform and once detached can serve as an independent, stand-alone unit, making services and goods easily accessible to society. This will not only be applied toward Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) and delivery segments but this modular design could also offer solutions for completely new applications.

Hino and REE next-generation electric commercial mobility solutions will be geared to improve quality of life on a global scale by lowering carbon emissions, minimizing strain on infrastructure, reducing congestion, and allowing companies to allocate resources better. The specialized EV chassis that will be jointly developed by Hino and REE will leverage proprietary REEcorner technology, which packs critical vehicle components into a single system positioned between the wheel and the chassis. The solution will have a low-floor, full-flat design that flexibly meets customer needs and supports autonomous driving. Hardware prototypes of the solution are expected by FY 2022.

“Hino is delighted to have won this prestigious award together with our valued partner REE Automotive,” said Hino lead designer Seiichi Yamaguchi. “Together we are going to provide new value to society through next-generation commercial mobility. With the flat chassis and the detachable Mobility Service Module, services and contents themselves become mobile. By sparking metabolism of old and new in our lives and communities, we aim to realize prosperous and sustainable societies where people can connect with communities to create a cycle of happiness.

