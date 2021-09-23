Rite Aid Corporation Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results and Raises Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

“We are pleased with our second quarter results, which show continued improvement in our underlying business as we delivered another quarter of revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA that exceeded expectations,” said Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer, Rite Aid. “We also amended and extended our revolving credit facility, successfully extending the maturity out to August 2026 as we continue to enhance our financial flexibility to deliver on our RxEvolution strategy.

For the second quarter, the company reported net loss from continuing operations of $100.3 million, or $1.86 loss per share, Adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $22.0 million, or $0.41 loss per share, and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $106.2 million, or 1.7 percent of revenues.

“Our results were driven by the continued strong execution of our COVID-19 vaccine administration, improved profitability at Elixir and benefits from our work to revitalize our retail and digital experiences. Since launching our strategy last March, our organization is executing a clear plan to build top-line momentum with an intense focus on improving our profitability. We have transformed our business to be more relevant to our target growth consumer and more efficient in how we operate, while making investments necessary to drive the long-term health of our business. The progress on our RxEvolution strategy validates our belief that, as the trusted everyday care connector, Rite Aid will drive lower healthcare costs through better coordination, stronger engagement, and personalized services that help our customers achieve whole health for life.”

Consolidated Second Quarter Summary

(dollars in thousands) Thirteen Week Period Ended Twenty-six Week Period Ended August 28, 2021 August 29, 2020 August 28, 2021 August 29, 2020 Revenues from continuing operations $ 6,113,000 $ 5,981,970 $ 12,273,985 $ 12,009,346 Net loss from continuing operations (100,301) (13,197) (113,358) (85,899) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 106,160 151,603 245,037 258,995

Revenues from continuing operations for the quarter were $6.11 billion compared to revenues from continuing operations of $5.98 billion in the prior year’s quarter. The 2.2 percent increase in revenues was driven by growth at the Retail Pharmacy Segment, partially offset by a decline at the Pharmacy Services Segment.

Net loss from continuing operations was $100.3 million, or $1.86 per share, compared to last year’s second quarter net loss from continuing operations of $13.2 million, or $0.25 per share. The increase in net loss is due primarily to a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA, higher litigation settlements, a higher loss on sale of assets resulting from the accelerated sale of our CMS receivable in the current year which provided increased liquidity, and a loss on debt modifications and retirements compared to a gain on debt modifications and retirements in the prior year second quarter. These items were partially offset by lower restructuring-related costs.

Retail Pharmacy Segment

(dollars in thousands) Thirteen Week Period Ended Twenty-six Week Period Ended August 28, 2021 August 29, 2020 August 28, 2021 August 29, 2020 Revenues from continuing operations $ 4,277,218 $ 4,017,912 $ 8,628,900 $ 8,141,183 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 69,369 122,340 164,283 185,322

Retail Pharmacy Segment revenues from continuing operations increased 6.5 percent over the prior year quarter, driven by an increase in same store sales and the inclusion of Bartell’s results this quarter. Same store sales from continuing operations for the second quarter increased 2.6 percent over the prior year period, consisting of a 5.0 percent increase in pharmacy sales and a 2.8 percent decrease in front-end sales. Front-end same store sales, excluding cigarettes and tobacco products, decreased 2.4 percent. On a 2-year stack basis, front-end same store sales, excluding cigarettes and tobacco products, increased 3.0 percent driven by increases in vitamins, color cosmetics and baby care resulting from the Company’s work to enhance the assortment in these categories. The number of prescriptions filled in same stores, adjusted to 30-day equivalents, increased 7.1 percent over the prior year period. In addition to the benefit from COVID-19 vaccinations, other acute prescriptions increased 1.5 percent and maintenance prescriptions increased 2.4 percent on a same store basis. Prescription sales from continuing operations accounted for 69.2 percent of total drugstore sales. Total store count at the end of the second quarter was 2,501.

Retail Pharmacy Segment Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $69.4 million, or 1.6 percent of revenues, for the second quarter compared to last year’s second quarter Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $122.3 million, or 3.0 percent of revenues. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA was due to an increase in SG&A expenses, partially offset by increased gross profit. SG&A expenses were negatively impacted by cycling the benefit from the prior year change to modernize our associate PTO plans, incremental costs from recently acquired Bartell stores and incremental payroll and marketing costs incurred to drive COVID-19 vaccines. Gross profit benefited from higher pharmacy same store sales, partially offset by pharmacy reimbursement rate pressures that were not fully offset by generic drug cost reductions and a decline in front end gross profit as we cycled the impact of the prior year’s COVID-19 buying surge.

Pharmacy Services Segment

(dollars in thousands) Thirteen Week Period Ended Twenty-six Week Period Ended August 28, 2021 August 29, 2020 August 28, 2021 August 29, 2020 Revenues from continuing operations $ 1,898,213 $ 2,038,378 $ 3,770,495 $ 4,015,624 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 36,791 29,263 80,754 73,673

Pharmacy Services Segment revenues were $1.9 billion for the quarter, a decrease of 6.9 percent compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily the result of a decrease in membership in the PBM business and a decrease in Elixir Insurance membership.

Pharmacy Services Segment Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $36.8 million, or 1.9 percent of revenues, for the second quarter compared to last year’s second quarter Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $29.3 million, or 1.4 percent of revenues. Current year’s performance benefitted from increased gross profit resulting from improvements in the Company’s discount card business and good network management, partially offset by the impact from the loss in lives and cost pressures in the Elixir Insurance business. Prior year’s Adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted by a reduction in gross profit related to a change in rebate aggregator at our MedTrak subsidiary.

Outlook for Fiscal 2022

As a result of the momentum in the second quarter, and an anticipated increase in demand for COVID-19 vaccines and testing versus prior expectations, Rite Aid Corporation is raising its fiscal 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Total revenues are expected to be between $25.1 billion and $25.5 billion in fiscal 2022. Pharmacy Services Segment revenue is expected to be between $7.7 billion and $7.8 billion (net of any intercompany revenues to the Retail Pharmacy Segment).

Net loss is expected to be between $221 million and $197 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $460 million and $500 million.

Adjusted net loss per share is expected to be between $0.90 and $0.53.

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $300 million.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Rite Aid separately reports financial results on the basis of Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA SG&A, which are non-GAAP financial measures. See the attached tables for a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), and net income (loss) per diluted share, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share exclude amortization expense, merger and acquisition-related costs, non-recurring litigation settlements, gains or losses on debt modifications and retirements, LIFO adjustments, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, and restructuring-related costs. Rite Aid believes Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share serve as appropriate measures to be used in evaluating the performance of its business and help its investors better compare its operating performance over multiple periods.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding the impact of income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, LIFO adjustments, charges or credits for facility closing and impairment, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, inventory write-downs related to store closings, gains or losses on debt modifications and retirements, and other items (including stock-based compensation expense, merger and acquisition-related costs, non-recurring litigation settlements, severance, restructuring-related costs, costs related to facility closures, and gain or loss on sale of assets). The add back of LIFO (credit) charge when calculating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share removes the entire impact of LIFO (credits) charges, and effectively reflects Rite Aid's results as if the company was on a FIFO inventory basis. Rite Aid believes Adjusted EBITDA serves as an appropriate measure in evaluating the performance of its business and helps its investors better compare its operating performance with its competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA Gross Profit includes LIFO adjustments, depreciation and amortization (COGS portion only) and other items. See the attached tables for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Gross Profit to Revenue, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA SG&A excludes depreciation and amortization (SG&A portion only), stock-based compensation expense, merger and acquisition-related costs, litigation settlements and other items. See the attached tables for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA SG&A to Revenue, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA SG&A serve as appropriate measures in evaluating the performance of its business and helps its investors better compare its operating performance with its competitors.

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) August 28, 2021 February 27, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 146,564 $ 160,902 Accounts receivable, net 1,662,445 1,462,441 Inventories, net of LIFO reserve of $477,873 and $485,859 1,891,975 1,864,890 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 107,504 106,941 Current assets held for sale 24,294 - Total current assets 3,832,782 3,595,174 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,024,091 1,080,499 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,974,846 3,064,077 Goodwill 1,108,136 1,108,136 Other intangibles, net 315,833 340,519 Deferred tax assets 14,964 14,964 Other assets 92,938 132,035 Total assets $ 9,363,590 $ 9,335,404 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt and lease financing obligations $ 6,726 $ 6,409 Accounts payable 1,523,582 1,437,421 Accrued salaries, wages and other current liabilities 741,436 642,364 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 519,402 516,752 Total current liabilities 2,791,146 2,602,946 Long-term debt, less current maturities 3,114,351 3,063,087 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,728,390 2,829,293 Lease financing obligations, less current maturities 15,723 16,711 Other noncurrent liabilities 208,695 208,213 Total liabilities 8,858,305 8,720,250 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity: Common stock 55,732 55,143 Additional paid-in capital 5,899,795 5,897,168 Accumulated deficit (5,426,461 ) (5,313,103 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,781 ) (24,054 ) Total stockholders' equity 505,285 615,154 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,363,590 $ 9,335,404

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended August 28, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended August 29, 2020 Revenues $ 6,113,000 $ 5,981,970 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues 4,867,076 4,821,625 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,267,753 1,116,142 Facility exit and impairment charges 11,353 11,528 Interest expense 48,592 50,007 Loss (gain) on debt modifications and retirements, net 2,839 (5,274 ) Loss on sale of assets, net 12,378 1,092 6,209,991 5,995,120 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (96,991 ) (13,150 ) Income tax expense 3,310 47 Net loss from continuing operations (100,301 ) (13,197 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax - - Net loss $ (100,301 ) $ (13,197 ) Basic and diluted loss per share: Numerator for loss per share: Net loss from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (100,301 ) $ (13,197 ) Net income from discontinued operations attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted - - Loss attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (100,301 ) $ (13,197 ) Denominator: Basic and diluted weighted average shares 53,989 53,573 Basic and diluted loss per share Continuing operations $ (1.86 ) $ (0.25 ) Discontinued operations $ - $ - Net basic and diluted loss per share $ (1.86 ) $ (0.25 )

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Twenty-six weeks ended

August 28, 2021 Twenty-six weeks ended

August 29, 2020 Revenues $ 12,273,985 $ 12,009,346 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues 9,743,186 9,650,682 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,513,115 2,313,289 Facility exit and impairment charges 20,184 15,281 Intangible asset impairment charges - 29,852 Interest expense 97,713 100,554 Loss (gain) on debt modifications and retirements, net 3,235 (5,274 ) Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net 5,820 (1,168 ) 12,383,253 12,103,216 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (109,268 ) (93,870 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 4,090 (7,971 ) Net loss from continuing operations (113,358 ) (85,899 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 9,161 Net loss $ (113,358 ) $ (76,738 ) Basic and diluted loss per share: Numerator for loss per share: Net loss from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (113,358 ) $ (85,899 ) Net income from discontinued operations attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted - 9,161 Loss attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (113,358 ) $ (76,738 ) Denominator: Basic and diluted weighted average shares 53,920 53,528 Basic and diluted loss per share Continuing operations $ (2.10 ) $ (1.60 ) Discontinued operations $ - $ 0.17 Net basic and diluted loss per share $ (2.10 ) $ (1.43 )

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended

August 28, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended

August 29, 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (100,301 ) $ (13,197 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax - - Net loss from continuing operations $ (100,301 ) $ (13,197 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 73,859 87,117 Facility exit and impairment charges 11,353 11,528 LIFO credit (3,993 ) (8,750 ) Loss on sale of assets, net 12,378 1,092 Stock-based compensation expense 5,792 3,936 Loss (gain) on debt modifications and retirements, net 2,839 (5,274 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (63,368 ) (327,919 ) Inventories (31,014 ) (39,174 ) Accounts payable 40,797 (11,372 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities (6,400 ) (11,898 ) Other assets 17,207 (19,664 ) Other liabilities 66,574 (24,747 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 25,723 (358,322 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for property, plant and equipment (46,192 ) (34,626 ) Intangible assets acquired (9,043 ) (11,857 ) Proceeds from insured loss 10,436 12,500 Proceeds from dispositions of assets and investments 2,228 3,155 Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 6,729 8,461 Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (35,842 ) (22,367 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 350,000 849,918 Net proceeds from revolver 211,000 408,000 Principal payments on long-term debt (451,047 ) (1,054,884 ) Change in zero balance cash accounts (52,801 ) (262 ) Financing fees paid for early debt redemption (831 ) (2,399 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,186 ) (2,002 ) Deferred financing costs paid (15,932 ) (13,268 ) Net cash provided by financing activities of continuing operations 38,203 185,103 Cash flows from discontinued operations: Operating activities of discontinued operations - - Investing activities of discontinued operations - - Net cash provided by discontinued operations - - Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 28,084 (195,586 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 118,480 288,316 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 146,564 $ 92,730

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Twenty-six weeks ended

August 28, 2021 Twenty-six weeks ended

August 29, 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (113,358 ) $ (76,738 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 9,161 Net loss from continuing operations $ (113,358 ) $ (85,899 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 149,718 166,220 Facility exit and impairment charges 20,184 15,281 Intangible asset impairment charges - 29,852 LIFO credit (7,986 ) (20,816 ) Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net 5,820 (1,168 ) Stock-based compensation expense 8,603 5,810 Loss (gain) on debt modifications and retirements, net 3,235 (5,274 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (212,855 ) (636,555 ) Inventories (19,096 ) 4,473 Accounts payable 91,324 1,948 Operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities (12,309 ) (18,493 ) Other assets 25,185 79,513 Other liabilities 101,133 (11,484 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 39,598 (476,592 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for property, plant and equipment (105,356 ) (63,085 ) Intangible assets acquired (14,479 ) (22,572 ) Proceeds from insured loss 10,436 12,500 Proceeds from dispositions of assets and investments 4,676 5,910 Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 14,185 8,461 Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (90,538 ) (58,786 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 350,000 849,918 Net proceeds from revolver 250,000 650,000 Principal payments on long-term debt (542,988 ) (1,056,182 ) Change in zero balance cash accounts (844 ) (26,829 ) Financing fees paid for early debt redemption (833 ) (2,399 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,221 ) (2,101 ) Deferred financing costs paid (16,512 ) (14,600 ) Net cash provided by financing activities of continuing operations 36,602 397,807 Cash flows from discontinued operations: Operating activities of discontinued operations - (82,189 ) Investing activities of discontinued operations - 94,310 Net cash provided by discontinued operations - 12,121 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (14,338 ) (125,450 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 160,902 218,180 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 146,564 $ 92,730

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended

August 28, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended

August 29, 2020 Retail Pharmacy Segment Revenues from continuing operations (a) $ 4,277,218 $ 4,017,912 Cost of revenues from continuing operations (a) 3,136,856 2,955,999 Gross profit from continuing operations 1,140,362 1,061,913 LIFO credit from continuing operations (3,993 ) (8,750 ) FIFO gross profit from continuing operations 1,136,369 1,053,163 Adjusted EBITDA gross profit from continuing operations 1,138,913 1,056,222 Gross profit as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 26.66 % 26.43 % LIFO credit as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations -0.09 % -0.22 % FIFO gross profit as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 26.57 % 26.21 % Adjusted EBITDA gross profit as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 26.63 % 26.29 % Selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations 1,163,352 1,030,075 Adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations 1,069,544 933,882 Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 27.20 % 25.64 % Adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 25.01 % 23.24 % Cash interest expense 45,599 46,767 Non-cash interest expense 2,993 3,240 Total interest expense 48,592 50,007 Interest expense - continuing operations 48,592 50,007 Interest expense - discontinued operations - - Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations 69,369 122,340 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 1.62 % 3.04 % Pharmacy Services Segment Revenues (a) $ 1,898,213 $ 2,038,378 Cost of revenues (a) 1,792,651 1,939,946 Gross profit 105,562 98,432 Gross profit as a percentage of revenues 5.56 % 4.83 % Adjusted EBITDA 36,791 29,263 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 1.94 % 1.44 %

(a) - Revenues and cost of revenues include $62,431 and $74,320 of inter-segment activity for the thirteen weeks ended August 28, 2021 and August 29, 2020, respectively, that is eliminated in consolidation.

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Twenty-six weeks ended

August 28, 2021 Twenty-six weeks ended

August 29, 2020 Retail Pharmacy Segment Revenues from continuing operations (a) $ 8,628,900 $ 8,141,183 Cost of revenues from continuing operations (a) 6,318,604 5,997,734 Gross profit from continuing operations 2,310,296 2,143,449 LIFO credit from continuing operations (7,986 ) (20,816 ) FIFO gross profit from continuing operations 2,302,310 2,122,633 Adjusted EBITDA gross profit from continuing operations 2,307,251 2,154,649 Gross profit as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 26.77 % 26.33 % LIFO credit as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations -0.09 % -0.26 % FIFO gross profit as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 26.68 % 26.07 % Adjusted EBITDA gross profit as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 26.74 % 26.47 % Selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations 2,319,391 2,139,051 Adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations 2,142,968 1,969,327 Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 26.88 % 26.27 % Adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 24.83 % 24.19 % Cash interest expense 91,623 94,135 Non-cash interest expense 6,090 6,419 Total interest expense 97,713 100,554 Interest expense - continuing operations 97,713 100,554 Interest expense - discontinued operations - - Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations 164,283 185,322 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 1.90 % 2.28 % Pharmacy Services Segment Revenues (a) $ 3,770,495 $ 4,015,624 Cost of revenues (a) 3,549,992 3,800,409 Gross profit 220,503 215,215 Gross profit as a percentage of revenues 5.85 % 5.36 % Adjusted EBITDA 80,754 73,673 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 2.14 % 1.83 %

(a) - Revenues and cost of revenues include $125,410 and $147,461 of inter-segment activity for the twenty-six weeks ended August 28, 2021 and August 29, 2020, respectively, that is eliminated in consolidation.

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended

August 28, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended

August 29, 2020 Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA: Net loss - continuing operations $ (100,301 ) $ (13,197 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 48,592 50,007 Income tax expense 3,310 47 Depreciation and amortization 73,859 87,117 LIFO credit (3,993 ) (8,750 ) Facility exit and impairment charges 11,353 11,528 Loss (gain) on debt modifications and retirements, net 2,839 (5,274 ) Merger and Acquisition-related costs 4,591 - Stock-based compensation expense 5,792 3,936 Restructuring-related costs 9,584 23,186 Inventory write-downs related to store closings 798 1,058 Litigation settlements 34,212 - Loss on sale of assets, net 12,378 1,092 Other 3,146 853 Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations $ 106,160 $ 151,603 Percent of revenues - continuing operations 1.74 % 2.53 %

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (unaudited) Twenty-six weeks ended

August 28, 2021 Twenty-six weeks ended

August 29, 2020 Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA: Net loss - continuing operations $ (113,358 ) $ (85,899 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 97,713 100,554 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,090 (7,971 ) Depreciation and amortization 149,718 166,220 LIFO credit (7,986 ) (20,816 ) Facility exit and impairment charges 20,184 15,281 Intangible asset impairment charges - 29,852 Loss (gain) on debt modifications and retirements, net 3,235 (5,274 ) Merger and Acquisition-related costs 8,477 - Stock-based compensation expense 8,603 5,810 Restructuring-related costs 15,516 58,921 Inventory write-downs related to store closings 1,270 1,892 Litigation settlements 48,212 - Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net 5,820 (1,168 ) Other 3,543 1,593 Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations $ 245,037 $ 258,995 Percent of revenues - continuing operations 2.00 % 2.16 %

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended

August 28, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended

August 29, 2020 Net loss from continuing operations $ (100,301 ) $ (13,197 ) Add back - Income tax expense 3,310 47 Loss before income taxes - continuing operations (96,991 ) (13,150 ) Adjustments: Amortization expense 19,953 22,695 LIFO credit (3,993 ) (8,750 ) Loss (gain) on debt modifications and retirements, net 2,839 (5,274 ) Merger and Acquisition-related costs 4,591 - Restructuring-related costs 9,584 23,186 Litigation settlements 34,212 - Adjusted (loss) income before income taxes - continuing operations (29,805 ) 18,707 Adjusted income tax (benefit) expense (a) (7,839 ) 5,171 Adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (21,966 ) $ 13,536 Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share - continuing operations: Numerator for adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share: Adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (21,966 ) $ 13,536 Denominator: Basic weighted average shares 53,989 53,573 Outstanding options and restricted shares, net - 842 Diluted weighted average shares 53,989 54,415 Net loss from continuing operations per diluted share - continuing operations $ (1.86 ) $ (0.25 ) Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share - continuing operations $ (0.41 ) $ 0.25

(a) The fiscal year 2022 and 2021 annual effective tax rates, calculated using a federal rate plus a net state rate that excluded the impact of state NOL's, state credits and valuation allowance, was used for the thirteen weeks ended August 28, 2021 and August 29, 2020, respectively.

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Twenty-six weeks ended

August 28, 2021 Twenty-six weeks ended

August 29, 2020 Net loss from continuing operations $ (113,358 ) $ (85,899 ) Add back - Income tax expense (benefit) 4,090 (7,971 ) Loss before income taxes - continuing operations (109,268 ) (93,870 ) Adjustments: Amortization expense 40,413 47,115 LIFO credit (7,986 ) (20,816 ) Intangible asset impairment charges - 29,852 Loss (gain) on debt modifications and retirements, net 3,235 (5,274 ) Merger and Acquisition-related costs 8,477 - Restructuring-related costs 15,516 58,921 Litigation settlements 48,212 - Adjusted (loss) income before income taxes - continuing operations (1,401 ) 15,928 Adjusted income tax (benefit) expense (a) (368 ) 4,402 Adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (1,033 ) $ 11,526 Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share - continuing operations: Numerator for adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share: Adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (1,033 ) $ 11,526 Denominator: Basic weighted average shares 53,920 53,528 Outstanding options and restricted shares, net - 775 Diluted weighted average shares 53,920 54,303 Net loss from continuing operations per diluted share - continuing operations $ (2.10 ) $ (1.60 ) Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share - continuing operations $ (0.02 ) $ 0.21

(a) The fiscal year 2022 and 2021 annual effective tax rates, calculated using a federal rate plus a net state rate that excluded the impact of state NOL's, state credits and valuation allowance, was used for the twenty-six weeks ended August 28, 2021 and August 29, 2020, respectively.

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA GROSS PROFIT AND RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES- RETAIL PHARMACY SEGMENT (In thousands) (unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended

August 28, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended

August 29, 2020 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA gross profit: Revenues $ 4,277,218 $ 4,017,912 Gross Profit 1,140,362 1,061,913 Addback: LIFO credit (3,993 ) (8,750 ) Depreciation and amortization (cost of goods sold portion only) 1,950 2,167 Other 594 892 Adjusted EBITDA gross profit - continuing operations $ 1,138,913 $ 1,056,222 Percent of revenues - continuing operations 26.63 % 26.29 % Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses: Revenues $ 4,277,218 $ 4,017,912 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,163,352 1,030,075 Less: Depreciation and amortization (SG&A portion only) 59,081 70,884 Stock-based compensation expense 5,695 3,631 Merger and Acquisition-related costs 4,591 - Restructuring-related costs 2,584 20,441 Litigation settlements 18,448 - Other 3,409 1,237 Adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing operations $ 1,069,544 $ 933,882 Percent of revenues - continuing operations 25.01 % 23.24 % Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations $ 69,369 $ 122,340

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA GROSS PROFIT AND RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES- RETAIL PHARMACY SEGMENT (In thousands) (unaudited) Twenty-six weeks ended

August 28, 2021 Twenty-six weeks ended

August 29, 2020 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA gross profit: Revenues $ 8,628,900 $ 8,141,183 Gross Profit 2,310,296 2,143,449 Addback: LIFO credit (7,986) (20,816) Depreciation and amortization (cost of goods sold portion only) 4,047 4,830 Restructuring-related costs - SKU optimization charges - 25,763 Other 894 1,423 Adjusted EBITDA gross profit - continuing operations $ 2,307,251 $ 2,154,649 Percent of revenues - continuing operations 26.74% 26.47% Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses: Revenues $ 8,628,900 $ 8,141,183 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,319,391 2,139,051 Less: Depreciation and amortization (SG&A portion only) 118,849 131,793 Stock-based compensation expense 8,466 5,356 Merger and Acquisition-related costs 8,477 - Restructuring-related costs 4,205 30,387 Litigation settlements 32,448 - Other 3,978 2,188 Adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing operations $ 2,142,968 $ 1,969,327 Percent of revenues - continuing operations 24.83% 24.19% Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations $ 164,283 $ 185,322

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE YEAR ENDING FEBRUARY 26, 2022 (In thousands) (unaudited) Guidance Range Low High Total Revenues $ 25,100,000 $ 25,500,000 PBM Revenues $ 7,700,000 $ 7,800,000 Gross Capital Expenditures $ 300,000 $ 300,000 Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (221,000 ) $ (197,000 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 198,000 198,000 Income tax expense - 3,000 Depreciation and amortization 300,000 300,000 LIFO credit (16,000 ) (16,000 ) Facility exit and impairment charges 87,700 97,700 Loss on debt modifications and retirements, net 3,200 3,200 Merger and Acquisition-related costs 11,000 11,000 Restructuring-related costs 30,000 30,000 Litigation settlements 48,200 48,200 Gain on sale of assets, net (6,100 ) (3,100 ) Other 25,000 25,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 460,000 $ 500,000

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED NET LOSS GUIDANCE YEAR ENDING FEBRUARY 26, 2022 (In thousands) (unaudited) Guidance Range Low High Net loss $ (221,000 ) $ (197,000 ) Add back - income tax expense - 3,000 Loss before income taxes (221,000 ) (194,000 ) Adjustments: Amortization expense 79,000 79,000 LIFO credit (16,000 ) (16,000 ) Loss on debt modifications and retirements, net 3,200 3,200 Merger and Acquisition-related costs 11,000 11,000 Restructuring-related costs 30,000 30,000 Litigation settlements 48,200 48,200 Adjusted loss before adjusted income taxes (65,600 ) (38,600 ) Adjusted income tax benefit (17,000 ) (10,000 ) Adjusted net loss $ (48,600 ) $ (28,600 ) Diluted adjusted net loss per share $ (0.90 ) $ (0.53 )

