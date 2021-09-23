Enthusiast Gaming Launches Project GG Alpha

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, today provided an update on the development of its social network for gamers, Project GG. Project GG will be a cross-platform, gaming-centric social network, uniting gaming and esports fans on desktop and mobile. The Company announced that it has deployed an initial invitation-only release of Project GG (“Project GG Alpha”).



Project GG will enhance the Company’s ability to deliver a more complete fan experience with a targeted, engaged, and personalized product for gamers and customers alike and represents a significant step towards the Company’s evolution to becoming a technology-powered, media, esports, and entertainment company.