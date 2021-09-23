Enthusiast Gaming Launches Project GG Alpha
TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), a media and content platform for video
game and esports fans to connect and engage, today provided an update on the development of its social network for gamers, Project GG. Project GG will be a cross-platform, gaming-centric social
network, uniting gaming and esports fans on desktop and mobile. The Company announced that it has deployed an initial invitation-only release of Project GG (“Project GG Alpha”).
Project GG will enhance the Company’s ability to deliver a more complete fan experience with a targeted, engaged, and personalized product for gamers and customers alike and represents a significant step towards the Company’s evolution to becoming a technology-powered, media, esports, and entertainment company.
“Gaming is a core part of the identity of gamers around the world. We’ve long dreamed about creating an ecosystem where those gamers can show off their unique gamer identity and connect with others who share the same passion - and Project GG’s Alpha release is the first step to creating such a place,” said Menashe Kestenbaum, President of Enthusiast Gaming. “With the expansive reach and expertise that Enthusiast Gaming has cultivated through the years we are in a unique position to build a product that has the potential to disrupt the landscape of the gaming industry.”
Key features of Project GG will include:
-
Ability to Create a Unique Gamer Profile: Users of Project GG will have the ability to create a custom profile, using a universal gaming ID, and identifying their previous
rankings, events attended, favourite games, and hardware.
-
Custom Content Feeds: Project GG will integrate with popular gaming platforms including Steam, Xbox Live, and Battle.net, which will allow users to link their gaming IDs in one
centralized location. These linked IDs will enable Project GG to automatically integrate game titles the users play, as well as their ranks and statistics, which enables the generation of a
customized content feed and user experience.
-
Extensive Game Library: Project GG will recognize and categorize against a library of over 10,000 games. If a user connects their gaming platform IDs, their content will be
automatically curated against the game titles they play. Alternatively, users will have the ability to search and select individual game titles to add to their library.
0 Kommentare