DarkPulse, Inc. Subsidiary, OPTILAN, Has Been Re-Certified Against ISO 9001, and ISO 14001 and Has Achieved Certification for ISO 45001

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) today announced its subsidiary, Optilan, the leading security and communications company for the energy, infrastructure, pipeline, and rail sectors, demonstrating its commitment to quality, accountability, and continuous improvement with its ISO renewal success, has attained compliance with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 and 14001:2015 requirements, earning re-certification through to November 2023. In addition, Optilan has also successfully transitioned over to ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management, which is valid for the same period.



The ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems certificate represents our on-going commitment to improving our overall sustainability, whilst the ISO 9001 Quality Management System certificate focuses on the implementation of efficient processes and procedures across the organization to achieve ongoing customer satisfaction. The addition of ISO 45001 to Optilan’s portfolio also demonstrates our dedication to improving employee safety, reducing workplace risks, and creating better, safer working conditions.

Tony Alexander, Optilan’s HSEQ Director, commented, “I am delighted we have renewed our certifications with ISO. This allows us to not only demonstrate how robust our business practices are, but also reassures our clients when working with us we have all the controls in place to ensure high quality. It is yet another clear statement that quality is central in everything we do, from understanding customers’ requirements and their ecosystem, to analyzing their pain points, and crafting engineering and design solutions to resolve them.”

About Optilan Group Ltd.

Optilan is a leading independent security and communications systems integrator worldwide. With a 30-year pedigree, our customers trust us to keep the integrity of their assets safe and secure, by managing the life cycle delivery risk of our solutions.

By fostering a collaborative design approach to complex problems, we provide innovative solutions, custom fit to even the most demanding of sites and scale of projects. Importantly, our commitment to our safety culture remains unwavered, to ensure that everyone goes home safely every day.