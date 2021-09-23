checkAd

Else Provides Corporate Update on Growth and Successful U.S. Launch of Kids Product Line

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

  • Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers is listed with 1,100+ retail doors and is available for purchase in more than 800 of these.
  • Else is coming soon to Walmart.com and to Kroger-owned online platforms, joining iHerb, Thrive Market, Amazon.com and elsenutrition.com online channels.
  • Else launched its powder form Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Kids product line, in Chocolate and Vanilla, on Amazon.com and elsenutrition.com.        
  • Else Hired two former Abbott executives, one to lead its growth in the Global Medical Marketing Channels, and the other as North American Subsidiary GM.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, is pleased to announce high market penetration and sales growth rates across online and retail channels:

US Product Launch:﻿

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14001b0c-2068-43df ... 

Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, available in Sprouts Farmers Markets (350 doors) since February 2021, has extended to many additional natural food and grocery retailers and independent stores, including Big-Y, Raley’s, Natural Grocers AFS, Haggen, PCC, Mother's Markets, Huckleberry's Natural Market, Rouses Markets, Harmons, Roche Bros., and more than 100 independent and co-op stores.

Else is listed in 1,100+ stores and is sold on the shelves of 800+ of these and continues to grow. In less than six (6) months, Else’s sales velocity in Sprouts crossed the 1 (one) UPSPW KPI (Units per Store per Week) target level ahead of expectations for the category targeted for the first 12 months.

Else onboarded and is shipping product to the 2 largest natural food distributors in North America – UNFI and KeHE Distributors, which together cover almost the entire retail market in the US. Combined they have opened 14 distribution centers to supply retail stores.

Else and its retail brokers, with the active assistance of its distributors, are in discussions with dozens of additional large, small and independents natural food, grocery and drug retail chains, that together represent more than 5,000 stores.

Else started its U.S. online sales in August 2020 on www.elsenutrition.com and in late September on Amazon.com. Initial online sales on these two channels have demonstrated a good growth trajectory, growing at more than 10% month-over-month, and are expected to accelerate as more products are added to the Else range. Else’s Amazon.com monthly sales have grown close to 600% since launch.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Else Provides Corporate Update on Growth and Successful U.S. Launch of Kids Product Line Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers is listed with 1,100+ retail doors and is available for purchase in more than 800 of these.Else is coming soon to Walmart.com and to Kroger-owned online platforms, joining iHerb, Thrive Market, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Workhorse Group Provides Update on Review of Operating and Commercialization Plans
US Nuclear Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
SCYNEXIS Announces U.S. Availability of BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets), the First New ...
Sodexo launches Sodexo Live! to leverage all of the Group expertise in the world of sports, events ...
Guerbet: 2021 half-year results
Verizon Frontline earns Harris Co., Texas Emergency Services District contract
Odyssey Group International Begins Enrolling Subjects for Phase 1 Clinical Trial to Treat ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...