Else Provides Corporate Update on Growth and Successful U.S. Launch of Kids Product Line

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY.V ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company , is pleased to announce high market penetration and sales growth rates across online and retail channels:

Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, available in Sprouts Farmers Markets (350 doors) since February 2021, has extended to many additional natural food and grocery retailers and independent stores, including Big-Y, Raley’s, Natural Grocers AFS, Haggen, PCC, Mother's Markets, Huckleberry's Natural Market, Rouses Markets, Harmons, Roche Bros., and more than 100 independent and co-op stores.

Else is listed in 1,100+ stores and is sold on the shelves of 800+ of these and continues to grow. In less than six (6) months, Else’s sales velocity in Sprouts crossed the 1 (one) UPSPW KPI (Units per Store per Week) target level ahead of expectations for the category targeted for the first 12 months.

Else onboarded and is shipping product to the 2 largest natural food distributors in North America – UNFI and KeHE Distributors, which together cover almost the entire retail market in the US. Combined they have opened 14 distribution centers to supply retail stores.

Else and its retail brokers, with the active assistance of its distributors, are in discussions with dozens of additional large, small and independents natural food, grocery and drug retail chains, that together represent more than 5,000 stores.

Else started its U.S. online sales in August 2020 on www.elsenutrition.com and in late September on Amazon.com. Initial online sales on these two channels have demonstrated a good growth trajectory, growing at more than 10% month-over-month, and are expected to accelerate as more products are added to the Else range. Else’s Amazon.com monthly sales have grown close to 600% since launch.