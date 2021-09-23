checkAd

Bunker Hill Announces Completion of Geophysics Survey; Enters Into US$2,500,000 Bridge Loan Financing

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR, OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to announce completion of the field portion of its ground geophysical survey previously announced on June 16, 2021. The focus of the program now turns to data compilation and analysis, with results to be released in the coming weeks.

Concurrently, the Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement for a loan of US$2,500,000 to support near-term working capital requirements.

Sam Ash, CEO of Bunker Hill Mining, stated: “Our exploration team was tasked to identify new mineralization near to both the surface and existing infrastructure. The completion of this geophysics survey is an important step in their on-going campaign, and we look forward to reporting its findings and next steps. We are also pleased to have secured bridge financing to support our working capital requirements as we complete our project finance process.”

GEOPHYSICS SURVEY COMPLETION

The program began on July 21st and ended with the final line survey being completed on Sept 20th. In total, 23 lines were surveyed covering over 1,200 acres across the southwestern portion of the Bunker Hill land package. All of the field data has been acquired and sent off for QAQC and inversion. Preliminary results show a high level of data integrity, well-defined lithologic distinctions, and multiple major faults that cross the survey area.

Preliminary chargeability data in Figure 1 below shows the clear lithologic distinction between the Prichard Formation argillites (high chargeability – illustrated in red/yellow) and quartzites from the Revett and St. Regis Formations (low chargeability – illustrated in blue/green) found in the survey area. The areas of low chargeability are of particular interest given that mineralization at the Bunker Hill Mine is typically hosted within quartzites and siltites of Revett and St. Regis formations.

Figure 1 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c9f6159-1b7c-4e50 ...

Once analysis is complete, the Company will use the data to identify potential near-surface drill targets that could complement production and delineation drilling related to the rapid restart of the Bunker Hill Mine. Given the proximity of major fault structures and lithologic sequences to areas of historic production, results could indicate the potential for follow up drilling from existing workings underground.

