Despite recruitment and retainment power of technology choice initiatives, only 40% of organizations offer it

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf , the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced the results of an independent global survey, conducted by Vanson Bourne, of 2000 employees and 500 IT decision-makers (ITDMs) on the importance of employee choice and the future of work. Key findings reveal that 87% of respondents surveyed said choosing their own work device was of importance to them, so much so that 89% of respondents said they’d be willing to sacrifice part of their salary for it.

“Employee experience is impacted by the technology they use more than ever before,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “Giving employees the choice of what technology they work on has incredible value, not only to workers, but to their organizations as well. Establishing a choice program with the right technology partners can help employers attract and retain talent, while boosting employee creativity and productivity.”