XPO Logistics Named a 2021 Top 100 Trucker by Inbound Logistics

GREENWICH, Conn. , Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, has been named a Top 100 Trucker by Inbound Logistics magazine. The 2021 directory is based on qualitative assessments of more than 200 candidates across a range of transportation modes. XPO is a top-three provider of less-than-truckload and truck brokerage services in North America.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “It’s an honor to be recognized as a top road-freight provider by Inbound Logistics every year since 2016. We’ll continue to invest in the resources our customers value most — massive capacity, technological innovation and vertical expertise.”