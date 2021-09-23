checkAd

XPO Logistics Named a 2021 Top 100 Trucker by Inbound Logistics

GREENWICH, Conn. , Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, has been named a Top 100 Trucker by Inbound Logistics magazine. The 2021 directory is based on qualitative assessments of more than 200 candidates across a range of transportation modes. XPO is a top-three provider of less-than-truckload and truck brokerage services in North America.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “It’s an honor to be recognized as a top road-freight provider by Inbound Logistics every year since 2016. We’ll continue to invest in the resources our customers value most — massive capacity, technological innovation and vertical expertise.”

“Inbound Logistics has recognized XPO Logistics as a 2021 Top 100 Trucker for consistently providing premium service, reliability and scalability,” said Felecia Stratton, editor. “Strong transportation partners such as XPO allow shippers to operate more efficiently and gain a competitive edge through innovation.”

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company’s global network serves 50,000 shippers with 744 locations and approximately 40,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
joe.checkler@xpo.com





